‘Riverdale’ Star Vanessa Morgan Flaunts Incredible Cleavage In Plunging Swimsuit On ‘InLove’ Cover

The actress looked stunning on the cover of the magazine.

Riverdale fans seem to be in love with Vanessa Morgan’s InLove cover shoot.

The Toni Topaz actress posted photos from the publication’s autumn issue on her Instagram. In the photos, the stunner posed on the beach holding a small surfboard. Vanessa wore a multi-colored crocheted swimsuit with a plunging neckline. The Riverdale star incredible cleavage and long, lean legs were on full display. The stunner was also wrapped in a knitted red sweater, giving the beachy look some autumnal vibes. She opted for a teal eyeliner and a nude lip, subtly enhancing her gorgeous features. She wore her long, curly hair down.

Fans flocked to the comments section to compliment the 27-year-old.

“You are so hot and cute omg,” wrote a fan, adding a string of heart-eye and fire emoji.

“YOU ARE SO FREAKING BEAUTIFUL,” commented another.

“DIVAAAAA QUEEN WONDERFUL BEAUTIFUL PERFECT,” chimed in a third Instagram user.

The post has racked up more than 130,000 likes.

In her interview with InLove Vanessa described her experience working on the hit CW show. She revealed that she initially auditioned for the role of Josie McCoy but now agrees that she is better suited to play Toni. However, she confided that she was heartbroken when she didn’t land the part in Season 1.

The former Disney Channel star also noted that she was thrilled when she booked the show, in part because she was going to be able to work with her close friend, Madelaine Petsch, who plays her on-screen girlfriend.

“I was so excited. I was doing another show at the time in New Zealand. My agent called me when I was in my trailer,” said Vanessa. “I was jumping up and down because my girlfriend Madelaine [Petsch] was already on the show…”

The actress went on to say she absolutely loves playing a strong-willed, pink-haired gang member.

“I love playing such a strong character. I love that she’s bisexual; I love representing… I love that she’s like a more bad*** version of me. She’s the personality that I would love to be,” explained Vanessa.

She noted that she also adores Toni’s style, which consists of leather jackets, flannels, and combat boots.

Vanessa, also, asserted that Riverdale has changed her life. She said that her castmates have become her family and believes that they will all have a lifelong friendship.

To see more of Vanessa, be sure to watch the upcoming season of Riverdale, starting October 9 on The CW.