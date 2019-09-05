Swedish Model Anna Nystrom Rocks Instagram With Stunning Bathing Suit Snap

Anna Nystrom can get heart rates rising with just about any photo she shares on social media, but the Swedish beauty proved this once again with her latest Instagram post. She is wearing what is a relatively simple, white bathing suit, but her followers think this look is anything but boring.

Nystrom posted the photo on Thursday afternoon, and it seems that she felt it needed no detailed caption. By the looks of the reaction this is getting from her fans, Anna was right.

The 27-year-old Swedish Instagram star was wearing a plain white bathing suit that had a low V-cut in the front and spaghetti straps over the shoulders. The suit was cut to show off plenty of Nystrom’s curvy hips along with a fair amount of cleavage.

Anna leaned against a wall as she gazed seductively toward the camera in this photo. Her long, blonde hair was parted in the middle and hung down casually over her shoulders. Nystrom stood with one leg bent and at a bit of an angle which served to showcase her incredible hourglass figure.

The popular Instagram personality shared with a fan that the bathing suit was from Missguided, and eagle-eyed fans of Anna’s may notice that she has shared a photo wearing this bathing suit before. In early June, Nystrom posted a photo with the same setting, but a slightly different position. In both cases, fans have gone wild over this simple, sultry look.

The Swedish bombshell has built up her Instagram following to 8.1 million people, and they always respond positively to posts like this new one. Anna had nearly 45,000 likes in just 45 minutes on this photo and nearly 750 people took the extra step to comment and note how stunning she looked. The previous post featuring this same setting and bathing suit received more than 227,000 likes.

Fans appeared to keep their comments fairly simple in this case, describing Anna’s look as simply gorgeous, beautiful, and stunning in many cases. Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr detailed, Nystrom posted a photo showing her in skintight workout wear, and that one was a massive hit as well.

Nystrom has certainly perfected her look so that she can drive her followers wild wearing anything and everything. The Swedish bombshell is known for her hourglass figure, pert derriere, and incredible style, and it is typical for her Instagram posts to get at least 100,000 likes, often closer to 200,000.

Anna Nystrom is developing a niche all her own on Instagram with posts like this one. Her Swedish background and phenomenal physique combine beautifully to help her stand out from the crowd, and chances are good she’ll be sharing something else just as incredible as this latest post within the next day or two.