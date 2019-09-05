Meghan McCain Claps Back At ‘Will & Grace’ Star After Anti-Trump Tweet

The View star Meghan McCain clapped back at Will & Grace star Eric McCormack after he posted a tweet asking The Hollywood Reporter to provide a public list of the attendees of an upcoming fundraiser in honor of President Trump’s reelection campaign in Beverly Hills, California.

McCormack tweeted at the publication he was interested in the information “so the rest of us can be clear about who we don’t want to work with.”

On September 4, the story made news on The View where the panelists which include Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, Abby Huntsman, and Meghan McCain all concurred that the tweet was not in the best interest of the actor. Some of the hosts went as far as to state that this type of social media behavior could be called blacklisting, no matter what side of the political aisle you lean towards.

McCormack then backtracked on his statement, once again taking to Twitter to share his opinion, remarking that he did not condone blacklisting and was just looking to make informed decisions that he can morally stand by and that the list is a matter of public record.

Hey, @THR, kindly report on everyone attending this event, so the rest of us can be clear about who we don’t wanna work with. Thx. https://t.co/7W3xPG3bI2 — Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) August 30, 2019

McCain took it one step further than the show’s infamous Hot Topics table. She took to the social media platform herself and stated on Twitter, “No one is misinterpreting – you want to put a list together of Trump supporters/republicans in Hollywood and end their employment, publicly shame them, possibly invited God knows what into their lives. THIS is the ‘tolerant Hollywood left’ and no amount of backtracking changes it.”

Blacklisting in Hollywood originated in the 1940s when the House Committee on Un-American Activities (HUAC) interrogated certain Hollywood entertainment professionals on the suspicion that their work was communist-inspired. Many high-profile celebrities were blacklisted including the great acting teacher Stella Adler, actor, and comedian Zero Mostel, actress Lena Horne, writer Langston Hughes, folk singer Pete Seeger, singer, and actor Harry Belafonte and actor Orson Wells.

Legendary actress Lucille Ball was also investigated by the committee, but due to the popularity of her series and the fact that her fans did not believe the accusations, her career was saved.

The aforementioned actors, sans Ball, and hundreds of others were barred from working by the entertainment industry and the ban seriously impeded their livelihood and the trust placed in them by the American people.

Fox News reported that The View moderator Whoopi Goldberg said that she believed the actor was wrong in tweeting out such a statement. She explained her viewpoint that in the United States, people can vote for whom they want and that is one of the great rights of being an American. Goldberg also remarked that McCormack didn’t have to like other people’s politics but there was no good reason to “go after” people just because you do not like whom they voted for.

Goldberg then said she would rather the discussion between the opposite sides of the aisle be kept open to keep the conversation directed at important topics like issues in the country that need addressing. Goldberg said that “a lot of good people” had been accused of things and lost their “right to work” and many of these despondent individuals ended up taking their own lives during the Hollywood Blacklist of the 1940s and 1950s.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. EST on ABC.