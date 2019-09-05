Kourtney Karashian Defies Her Age In Stunning Topless Bed Sheet Photo

Kourtney Kardashian is defying her age in her latest social media snap. The 40-year-old looks fresh-faced and wrinkle-free in her newest photo, which promotes CBD serum, a product that the TV personality claims has helped transform her face and skin over the past year, and will now be selling on her lifestyle website Poosh.

In the photo, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen sitting against a white background as she goes completely topless and covers herself with nothing but a white bed sheet.

Kourtney had her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in straight strands that cascaded over her shoulder. She holds up her new Poosh-approved bottle of CBD serum and rocks a minimal makeup look.

Kardashian’s look featured darkened eyebrows, long lashes, and a bronzed glow in the snap, adding pink blush on her cheeks, nude lips, and a shimmering highlighter on her face to complete the sexy and natural look.

Of course, Kourt’s fans also loved the photo and took to the comment section to gush over the mother-of-three.

“Definitely the prettiest one of them to me,” one loyal fan wrote.

“Best of all the women int he family. Such a natural beauty,” another social media user stated.

“Beautiful lady,” a third fan gushed.

“Perfect,” said another follower.

“Very nice pic,” another comment read.

Loading...

According to Heat World, Kourtney previously claimed that her best skincare tip had to do with the type of pillowcase she sleeps on.

“Sleep on a satin pillowcase, I’ve done it for 20 years – and try to sleep on your back. I know it’s difficult! Plus never sleep in your make up. I never do unless I’m on a plane and I know there will be paps at the airport! I don’t do facials – they make me break out and so does using lots of products. I don’t use much moisturizer but I do use sunscreen everyday,” Kardashian stated.

Kourtney included some advice on how to do a quick five-minute makeup look for days when spending a ton of time on your face isn’t possible.

Kourtney Kardashian also says that she would skip any eye makeup or lip enhancement. Instead she would curl her lashes to ensure that she looked alive and awake and throw on some bronzer in order to do some contouring. She says that she would much rather focus on her skin than adding any extra product on days where a full face of makeup doesn’t happen.