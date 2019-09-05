Miley Cyrus’ 19-Year-Old Sister, Noah, Rides Around Wildly Through Car Sunroof In Braless Crop Top

Noah Cyrus has unleashed her free-spirited side. The 19-year-old sister to Miley Cyrus might not have reached the level of fame boasted by the SHE IS COMING singer, but this teenager is fast climing the ranks. Noah is gaining respect as a standalone artist versus being a celebrity sibling, with the singer having recently released her “July” track. Promotion on Noah’s Instagram has been strong for her own music, but today has seen the brunette give a nod to another music face: Noah’s update today celebrated Lil Nas X and his beats.

Noah’s Instagram video showed her riding through streets in a white vehicle, with the singer popping up through an open sunroof. With her arms waving from side to side, there was definitely a wild feel, although fans would likely agree that the fun-loving side was adorable. Noah was seen shaking both her arms and head, with the video offering beats for fans to join in – Lil Nas X’s “Panini” track was playing.

The video saw Noah stylishly outfitted. The star wore simple dark sweatpants and a summery white crop top with a strappy finish. The star also appeared to be rocking the braless look. Her long brown hair was blowing in the breeze, and a happy facial expression confirmed that the singer was digging the rapper’s new sound.

It looks like Noah’s video has proven a hit. Alongside racking up over 31,000 views in just 40 minutes, the update managed to clock over 19,000 likes in the same time frame.

Today may have brought out the fun-loving side from this rising star, but Noah appears to have faced her demons. She has also been public about them on social media. An Instagram post made at the end of August proved particularly brave, with a full reveal of what goes on behind the smiles that regularly appear on the star’s social media.

“Lately my minds [sic] been my enemy. i’ve been in a mental hell. my self-confidence is destroyed. my anxiety and depression feel like they’re crushing me from the inside out. the mornings are the worst.. sometimes it feels almost impossible to get out of my bed… but i’m trying my best to get through this. i’m going through therapy and working hard to make myself happy again….my next single ‘Lonely’ coming in September is so so special.”

Noah has 5.1 million Instagram followers. Her account is followed by celebrities including Cardi B, Bella Thorne, and Hailey Bieber. Fans wishing to see what Noah does next should follow her Instagram.