Josie Canseco Posts Nude Photo On Instagram And Brody Jenner Thinks She’s The Bomb

The Victoria's Secret model gets her rumored boyfriend's approval on her latest Instagram post.

It looks like Justin Bobby isn’t the only Hills star dating a hot blonde. On the heels of his split from wife Kaitlynn Carter, The Hills: New Beginnings star Brody Jenner has been seen out and about with Victoria’s Secret model Josie Canseco. Now, Brody’s not shying away from commenting on her Instagram photos, because how can he not?

Josie posted a new photo to her Instagram that shows her completely nude with just a striped red and white towel draped around her legs. The gorgeous 22-year-old model noted that the pic is from the archives of photographer Cameron Hammond, who also posted the photo to Instagram last week with some strategic cover-ups.

It’s no surprise that Josie’s sexy photo received more than 38,000 likes as well as the seal of approval from her rumored boyfriend. Jenner posted a series of “bomb” emoji to the post, which prompted fans of the MTV star to comment on his relationship with the daughter of former MLB player Jose Canseco. Several fans noted that Brody and Josie look “pretty cute together,” while another follower told the reality star to “keep her around.”

You can see Josie Canseco’s nude photo that got Brody’s attention here.

All eyes have been on Brody and his rumored new girlfriend in the weeks since his split from Carter in early August.

E! News previously reported that the two cozied up to celebrate The Hills star’s 36th birthday and they were spotted embracing “for a long time and didn’t want to let go.” The pair late joined family and friends for dinner at TAO Los Angeles. The group included Brody’s brother Brandon Jenner, his mom Linda Thompson and Josie’s mom, Jessica Canseco. Brody also told photographers he’s “not exactly” single when he was asked how he’s liking the single life.

Entertainment Tonight noted that Brody went Instagram official with Josie late last month when they spent the weekend in New York City. The Hills: New Beginnings star first shared snaps and videos of Canseco getting ready for a night out before they landed at the nightclub Up&Down.

Brody’s not the only one hitting Instagram with pics and comments regarding a rumored new romance. As The Inquisitr previously shared, Brody’s wife of one year Kaitlynn posted a series of snuggly snaps with Miley Cyrus to her Instagram story as the new couple celebrated her birthday earlier this week.

The Hills: New Beginnings has been renewed for a second season, so fans may get to see Brody and Josie’s new romance play out when the show returns to MTV.