Brazilian Model Gizele Oliveira Nearly Exposes Derriere In Slinky Black Dress With Dangerously High Slit

Whether she’s in a bikini on the beach or dolled up for the runway, Gizele Oliveira looks good in just about anything she wears.

On Thursday, September 4, the Brazilian bombshell shared yet another example of her incredible fashion sense to her Instagram followers that is being showered with love. The new upload contained a total of three photos of the 26-year-old in Mykonos, explaining in the caption that it was her first time visiting the Greek island where she was certainly dressed to impress. The babe’s trio of shots were snapped outside, catching her striking a variety of poses around a large building that boasted the classic blue and white color scheme of Greece.

While the architecture and beautiful scene around her were nothing short of stunning in and of themselves, it was Gizele herself that turned up the heat on her Instagram page in a classic little black dress. The slinky satin number fell perfectly on the model, clinging to her curves in all the right ways to accentuate her slender frame and trim waist. Its alluring square neckline fell delicately on her decolletage to expose just the right amount of cleavage for a chic and sexy look.

Arguably the most daring element of Gizele’s ensemble was the dangerously high-cut thigh slits that fell along both sides of the piece. The cuts began all the way up at her hips, providing for a seriously leggy display that left fans wanting more. Those swiping through the series of snaps got exactly that, as the final photo of the set saw Gizele mounted on top of a stone seating area as the breeze gently blew her dress up in the air, threatening to expose her derriere in its entirely.

Adding her own twist on the look, the Victoria’s Secret model paired her dress with a set of black Dr. Martens boots for a casual edge. She carried her belongings in a tiny black backpack for the day, and shaded herself from the glistening sun with a pair of trendy, square sunglasses that added a small pop of color to her otherwise all-black ensemble.

Fans went absolutely wild for the new addition to the model’s Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the post has earned more than 30,000 likes after just seven hours of going live to the platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“So beautiful,” one person wrote, while another said that Gizele was “perfect.”

“Gorgeous dress, lovely bots and beautiful legs,” commented a third.

No matter what she wears, Gizele has never been afraid to show off her ensemble on social media. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the beauty wowed her fans yesterday when she showed off her incredible figure in a set of lace floral lingerie that left very little to the imagination and sent temperatures soaring on Instagram.