Ana Cheri Bares Her Backside In Barely-There Bikini

Ana Cheri sent temperatures soaring on Thursday with her latest Instagram update.

In the snap, Ana was on a yacht with three other scantily-clad beauties. Ana wore a pale pink bikini that left most of her smooth, bronzed skin exposed. The angle showed Ana from behind on her knees, giving followers a nice shot of her shapely back. The wind whipped through her hair, as the yacht sat in turquoise waters. One of Ana’s friends knelt next to her, giving an equally pleasing view. One of the lovely ladies gave the camera a sultry look, while the other leaned back on her arms and soaked up the sun. The women looked as though they were in a tropical paradise.

The snap was a throwback to a time that the fitness bombshell spent in the Bahamas. In the post’s caption, Ana took a moment to encourage her followers to help out with relief efforts due to the destruction caused by Hurricane Dorian.

The post was a hit, racking in more than 42,000 likes and almost 300 comments within an hour of going live.

Some followers thanked the bikini model for bringing attention to the matter.

“I think it’s great you’re sharing this,” one fan wrote.

Another fan also encouraged others to help rebuild the Bahamas.

Some of Ana’s followers seemed to be distracted by what was in the photo and could not help but comment on the nice views.

“The squad power is so strong here,” one admirer wrote.

“Angels on Board,” said another follower.

One fan jokingly asked of if any of the women on board happened to be single. Ana happens to be married to Ben Moreland, and the couple recently celebrated seven years of marital bliss.

Ana credited Gaby Rguez for taking the shot, and it appeared that the photographer snapped a photo of Ana in the same bikini earlier in the spring.

Ana has spent much of the summer thrilling her fans with photos in which she is wearing sexy bikinis. The model has also recently shared several snaps of her wearing revealing lingerie, causing her fans to wonder if she will be releasing a calendar sometime soon. The brunette bombshell has not indicated if a calendar is in the works, but there is little doubt that it would be a big hit with many of her devoted fans.

Fans wanting to keep up with the beauty can follow her Instagram account.