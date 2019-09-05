Lizzo Rocks Skimpy Black Bra From Rihanna’s Lingerie Line

Lizzo has just achieved yet another major lifetime goal, and she made sure to shout out a fellow artist and one of her inspirations — Rihanna.

The singer is the star of Elle magazine’s upcoming issue, and she graced the cover in a strapless black bra by none other than the Barbados native. As fans will know, RiRi has her own lingerie brand, Fenty x Savage, which caters to women of all sizes. So for her cover shoot, Lizzo decided to rock one of the line’s strapless bras, which she paired with green tights and a big green puffer jacket.

She took to her Instagram to post some pictures from the cover story, writing, “GOD BLESS THE BIG GIRLS…. IM YOUR @elleusa COVER STAR.” In addition, Rihanna also posted a photo of the “Good As Hell” songstress on her own Instagram page, stating that seeing the pop star wearing Savage x Fenty on the cover of Elle made her day.

Lizzo, who skyrocketed to fame in the past year or so, now boasts a whopping 4.7 million Instagram followers. The front cover post racked up around 150,000 likes in just over an hour, as well as almost 1,400 comments. The artist is a well-known advocate for body positivity and self-love, and many of her fans expressed how much they appreciated her through their social media comments.

“This would have been life changing, had this happened when I was young and impressionable. Thank you for just being you. Thank you for showing young girls and grown women that it’s ok to exist and love yourself as is,” one person wrote.

In her interview with Elle, Lizzo touches upon that exact subject, saying that she takes “self-love very seriously.”

“When I was younger, I wanted to change everything about myself. I didn’t love who I was,” she said, adding that “the reason I didn’t love who I was is because I was told I wasn’t lovable by the media, by [people at] school, by not seeing myself in beauty ads, by not seeing myself in television… by lack of representation.”

The 31-year-old posed in an array of outfits for her cover shoot, including a black dress with sparkly sequins, which she paired with some glamorous heels. She is often seen wearing minimal clothing during her concerts, but she channeled her inner diva when she posed in a stunning lavender-colored gown that featured a slit, allowing her to flaunt her curvy figure. Lizzo appears to be in a great point of her life, with of the photos showing her happily giggling.