Miley Cyrus Snuggles Up To Girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter On Instagram

Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter’s new romance shows no signs of stopping, and People Magazine reports that the two women snuggled up together for a series of snaps posted to The Hills star’s Instagram Story this week as they celebrated her birthday in style.

In the photos, Miley and Kaitlynn are seen standing on a balcony in front of a gorgeous background. Miley, who is currently going through a divorce from her longtime love Liam Hemsworth, wore a pair of tight, black pants and a long-sleeved white top, which she left unbuttoned to flaunt her cleavage.

The singer had her long, blonde hair styled in loose waves that fell down her back and around her shoulders, and smiled for the camera as she snuggled in close to Kaitlynn.

Meanwhile, the birthday girl wore a little black dress with a low cut to flaunt her own cleavage. She had her blonde hair pulled back into a ponytail and styled in straight strands. She rocked a dramatic look with her eye makeup, and wore dangling earrings with some black strappy heels to complete her look.

Miley and Kaitlynn first sparked romance rumors when they were photographed kissing during a trip to Lake Como back in August. Miley’s split from Liam then sent shock waves through fans. The Aussie actor filed for divorce just days later.

Since Miley and Liam’s split last month, Miley has quickly moved on to Kaitlynn, whom she is said to now be living with.

“They live together and are very happy. Miley is doing great. She is moving on. She seems to have no regrets. She loves being with Kaitlynn,” a source told the magazine.

In addition, the couple have been seen all over Hollywood together, including at the VMAs, where Miley performed her song, “Slide Away,” about her split from Liam.

“Miley and Kaitlynn have been inseparable for almost two months, and it’s no surprise that Miley asked Kaitlynn to go to the VMAs. Kaitlynn has been a huge support system for Miley, and they haven’t left each other’s sides in almost six weeks. They are basically living together at this point, and their relationship is getting more serious,” another insider told E! News last month.

The Inquisitr reports that Liam was blindsided by Miley’s relationship with Kaitlynn, which happened so quickly after their split.

Sources tell The Sun that Liam is “heartbroken” over his divorce, and that he had wanted to settle down and have children with the singer in the future.