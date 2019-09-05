Jessica Simpson Hilariously Claps Back At Offensive Instagram Comment About ‘Wardrobe Malfunction’

Jessica Simpson showed off her feistiness on Instagram recently when she responded to a commenter who claimed that she’d had a wardrobe malfunction in one of her recent Instagram photos. In the picture, Jessica is holding her youngest child, Birdy Mae Johnson, and one person hinted that she might have been exposing a bit too much of her cleavage. But the singer/fashion mogul had a hilarious response for him.

“I think it’s flattering that you think my nipple is that high up!” she wrote.

Her comment got close to 1,500 likes and about 50 replies. A lot of those replies praised her humor.

“I have never loved you more,” wrote one fan while another commented, “Obviously he hasn’t had 3 kids. Great come back.”

As that last commenter notes, Birdy Mae is Jessica’s third child. She has an older daughter and son with husband Eric Johnson.

Birdy Mae was born in March of this year after a difficult pregnancy that the former “Newlyweds” star documented via her Instagram page.

In her baby announcement on Instagram, Jessica revealed that her Birdy Mae was almost 11 pounds when she was born.

“We are so happy and proud to announce the birth of our perfect daughter, Birdie Mae Johnson. 3.19.19. 10 Pounds 13 Ounces,” she wrote.

As Women’s Health’s Magazine notes, Jessica experienced several pregnancy-related complications while she was carrying her daughter, including severe acid reflux, sciatica pain, insomnia, and feet swelling. The acid-reflux forced her to sleep in a recliner as it was the only way she could rest comfortably.

She also revealed that she broke her toilet seat during the pregnancy.

“Warning…Don’t lean back on the toilet when pregnant,” she wrote in the hilarious Instagram post.

Jessica has also been open about how difficult it is to be a mother of three children.

“Three is challenging. We are trying to get into the groove and make sure all three kids are getting equal attention … it’s more than a full-time job right now,” she said in an interview with People Magazine.

Jessica’s openness about pregnancy and motherhood gets her lots of support on Instagram but it attracts some “mom-shaming” as well.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer disabled Instagram comments on a post after she received criticism for how she strapped Birdy Mae into a stroller. It seems that several commenters thought that the baby was in a car seat and chided her for placing her in it the “wrong” way.

Fortunately for her fans, the critiques haven’t stopped Jessica from posting on Instagram entirely, so they still get to enjoy her hilariously honest life updates and feisty clap backs.