Friday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Bill Gathers Evidence Against Thomas

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, September 6 promise that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will keep his word and work hard to find evidence against Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). The media mogul wants to help Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) as she tries to prove that Thomas is as evil as she believes that he is.

Dollar Bill vowed that he would make everyone pay who was involved in keeping Beth Spencer’s (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) identity a secret. Since Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) and Dr. Reese Buckingham (Katrina Bowden) are already behind bars, Bill feels that he must ensure that Thomas also gets his just desserts, per Highlight Hollywood. He feels that by covering up that his granddaughter was alive, Thomas went to “another level of sick.”

Bill confronted Thomas while he was lying in his hospital bed and promised him that he would pay for what he did. He also assured the young designer that If he was responsible for Emma’s accident, he would suffer the consequences of his actions. Bill told Thomas that he would make sure that justice would be done and that Thomas would go away for a long time.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Bill is stunned when Brooke finally admits the truth about what happened the night of Thomas’s accident. pic.twitter.com/r7PN8o1s8I — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 4, 2019

Bill knows that the police are trying to link Thomas to Emma’s death. His sidekick, Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears), is also very interested in the outcome. Emma was Justin’s niece and he was particularly disturbed that Thomas may have been involved in her death.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Bill will keep his promise to Brooke and gather evidence that will prove that she has been right about Thomas. Bill has built up a network of resources and has the means to find out if Thomas was involved in Emma’s accident. He will also be able to dig up any dirt on the designer that Brooke can use to her advantage.

However, it appears as if Bill’s efforts will be in vain. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is Thomas’ biggest protector and does not want to see his son goes to jail. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Ridge will find a way to make Thomas’ crimes go away. Ridge will do anything for his children. And it seems that he is not above breaking the law to make it happen.

Loading...

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS. Check back with The Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.