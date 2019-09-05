Hope Beel Bursts Out Of Pink String Bikini In Beach Surfer Girl Pics

Hope Beel is packing a punch these days. The American fitness model might deliver regular Instagram updates straight from the gym responsible for her killer body, but this brunette seems to be a beach lover at heart. Hope has taken to the platform with an update straight from shores – with a surfer vibe and a bikini-ready body on show, it’s of little surprise why the post proved a popular one for Hope.

Fans were greeted by two images showing Hope soaking up the beach life in Cabo, Mexico, per hashtags used in the model’s caption. The first snap delivered the beauty shot relatively close-up, with the shorefront life appearing particularly eye-catching. Hope had been photographed standing in semi-profile as she gazed out towards oceans, with a pink string bikini appearing to prove the perfect swimwear choice. The star’s sizzling curves were on full display via the strung two-piece, with an ample cleavage-flashing accompanying a trim stomach, shapely hips, toned thighs, and the model’s sizzling tan. Hope was resting one arm above her head and holding onto a surfboard with the other. Admittedly, there was a Baywatch aspect to the shoot.

A quick swipe to the right showed Hope in the same setting, but the model had been photographed full length here. With a different pose and one leg a little raised and striking a pose, fans may well have argued that this snap provided even more surfer girl atmosphere.

The update definitely proved a hit, racking up over 31,000 likes and bringing over 321 fans into the comments section.

It looks like the beach life combined with hot pink swimwear has proven a favorite for Hope of late. Two days ago, the model updated her account with a stunning snap of herself riding a horse right on shores. Once again, Hope had opted for a pink two-piece, although this one did not come as a string one. Rather, the swimwear afforded more of a wild feel, with a long train attached to the briefs flowing behind the model in the ocean breeze.

Today did see Hope act as an influencer. A mention was made to Fashion Nova – the affordable clothing brand is known for collaborating with Instagram’s high and low-profile faces. Fashion Nova may best be associated with rapper Cardi B on this front, but the label nonetheless relies on lesser-known influencers to spread its name across the platform. Playboy model Sara Underwood and fellow swimwear face Abby Dowse both contribute.

