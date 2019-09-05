‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Flaunts Famous Booty In Pink Thong Bikini

Yanet Garcia recently enjoyed a day at the beach with her beau, Lewis Howes, and she wants her legion of Instagram fans to check out how romantic her day was. On Thursday, the Mexican bombshell and weather-caster — who has been dubbed the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” — took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself hand-in-hand with her boyfriend as she walks on the beach in a skimpy bikini that puts her famous curves on full display.

The photo was captured by Howes, who is behind Garcia. The snap only shows Howes’ hand as he holds his girlfriend’s in front of the camera. Garcia is walking in front with her back to the viewer as she rocks a pink two-piece bathing suit that consists of what looks to be a triangle top with thin straps that tie up behind the model’s neck. She teamed her top with a pair of matching pink bottoms whose straps sit high on her sides, helping accentuate her hourglass figure by contrasting her curvy hips with her slender midsection. In addition, the thong bottoms leave Garcia’s famous derriere fully visible in the shot, thanks to her pose and skimpy bikini.

Garcia completed her look with a white-and-blue cap, which she is wearing backwards. Her brunette tresses are styled down as its strands peek out from under the hat, cascading down her back. She and Howes wear matching red bands around their wrists, as seen in the photo. Howes snapped this romantic shot right at sunset, as the sun can be seen low on the horizon in the background.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Garcia shared with her impressive 11.2 million-plus Instagram followers — had racked up more than 160,000 likes in under an hour of being posted. The same time frame also brought in upwards of 770 comments to the photo, which will likely continue to pour in as the day progresses. Users of the social media app who are fans of the popular weather girl took to the comments section to praise her beauty and share their admiration for her in a host of languages, particularly English and her native Spanish.

“Oh my wow,” one user raved, trailing the comment with a fire emoji and the hashtag “Bootayy.”

“Perfect sunset or perfect girl?” another one chimed in, following the words with a smiley.

“Lucky Man,” a third fan added.