Gabrielle Union Thanks Paparazzi For Snap Of Her Butt In A Bikini: ‘I Was So Happy’

The 'America's Got Talent' star is thanking the paparazzi who she says shot her "a** so beautifully" in her swimwear.

While many stars aren’t exactly big fans of the paparazzi, Gabrielle Union is actually sharing the praise for the shutterbugs after they captured new photos of her rocking a blue bikini that showed her “a** so beautifully.”

In a new interview with People, the America’s Got Talent judge opened up about the sizzling candid bikini shots that have been heating up the internet over the past few days and revealed why she’s actually glad the paparazzi were shooting away during her vacation time.

“The paparazzi catching that amazing a** shot, I mean hello, highlight! I’m not in the gym doing those squats for nothing. It’s for moments like that,” the star said.

“I was like ‘Oh my gosh,’ because usually you’re looking at paparazzi pictures and like, ‘Oh God, they captured me exhaling or you know just living,'” Union then continued of the flattering candid photos that saw her rocking a skimpy bikini on a yacht.

“That paparazzi is gonna get a gift bag, they shot my a** so beautifully!” she then joked, adding that she “was so happy” with how her body looked in the photos.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, several of the skin-baring snaps of the star proudly showing off her bikini body have surfaced online recently.

The photos in question showed her rocking a tiny blue bikini while sailing on a luxury yacht during an idyllic sail around the coast of France’s Saint Tropez. Union shared her own shot of herself in the tiny two-piece to Instagram as she cuddled up to her husband, basketball player Dwyane Wade.

Union has also shared a number of other swimwear snaps with her millions of Instagram followers while soaking up the sun in Europe.

As The Inquisitr also noted, she more recently flaunted her seriously fit and toned body in a black one-shoulder bikini look with a gold ring across the chest as she and Wade showed off some PDA in the water. They were celebrating their fifth anniversary together.

But while Union may be praising the paparazzi for photographing her behind “so beautifully,” it’s doubtful that there are many – if any – angles that the mom of one actually doesn’t look great from.

The flawless Being Mary Jane star puts in a whole lot of hard work when it comes to getting her body looking so fit and toned. She has previously shared that she works out as hard as she does because she has a family history of poor health.

“I have a family history of diabetes, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol, and I know that can lead to an early death,” the fit AGT judge previously said during an interview with Women’s Health.

“I want to be a vital and energetic part of my family for a long time,” Union continued, adding, “I work out not because I get off on it, but because I want to live!”