Britney Spears’ Boyfriend Drops Wedding Bombshell

Britney Spears’ boyfriend, Sam Asghari, is picking an interesting time to open up about his relationship with the pop singer. However, he’s seemingly dishing all the details in his latest interview with Entertainment Tonight.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Sam opened up about how he met Britney on the set of a music video, and how they meshed well together as a couple. Now, Sam is talking marriage, and dropping a bombshell confession about his future with Britney.

Sam was asked point blank if he would ever consider putting a ring on Britney’s finger and marrying the singer.

“Absolutely,” he stated, adding that marriage is the endgame of any relationship.

“This is something that every couple should do. That’s the whole point of a relationship — we are a family.”

Sam also revealed that if he and Britney ever do walk down the aisle, everyone will know about it.

“Trust me, if we do ever get married, everybody’s going to know. Actually, you might be the first one to know — you never know!”

Sam also admitted that his family, which includes three sisters, absolutely loves Britney, so it seems that she would be an easy fit into his family if they were to tie the knot.

“I have three sisters. We’ve hung out a lot of times,” said Sam, who has worked as a model and personal trainer.

“We’ve been together for three years and my sisters love her, my family loves her. My mom lives in another country [but] when she was here, she met her,” Sam gushed.

In addition, Britney’s two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, also have a close bond with Sam. He described his relationship with the boys as “absolutely amazing,” adding that his romance with Britney is very “normal.”

Meanwhile, Britney is said to be going through some major family drama at the moment as her father, Jamie Spears, has been accused of child abuse against her 13-year-old son.

Radar Online reports that Britney’s former husband, Kevin Federline, filed a police report against Jamie after he allegedly put his hands on the boy during an argument.

Kevin was quickly given 70 percent custody of the boys and a temporary restraining order was put in place to keep Jamie away from both of his grandsons.

Sources claim that Britney is so upset about the incident that she doesn’t think she’ll ever speak to her father again, and allegedly wants him removed as her conservator.