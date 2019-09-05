Camila Cabello Makes Rare Comment On Shawn Mendes Romance: ‘I Love Him’

Cabello made the rare comments about her "Señorita" collaborator in an interview out Thursday.

In an interview with Elle published Thursday, singer-songwriter Camila Cabello dished about her long-rumored romance with fellow recording artist Shawn Mendes, and the singer told the magazine that she loved him.

The two sparked relationship rumors when they released their steamy hit collaboration “Señorita” earlier this summer. According to a previous report from The Inquisitr, the song became music streaming service Spotify’s most-streamed song of the summer. The song peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, booting Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy,” which spent one week at the top of the chart after dethroning Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road.”

“I don’t know; people can say whatever they want to say. They can speculate, but at the same time, we are going to live our own lives, enjoy it, and fall for each other like nobody is watching,” the “Never Be The Same” singer told Elle.

Cabello continued, telling the magazine that she loved Mendes and enjoyed working with him. After all, the two have collaborated twice. They released “Señorita” this year and “I Know What You Did Last Summer” in 2015 when Mendes had only recently arrived on the pop music scene and Cabello was still a member of the now-defunct Fifth Harmony.

The couple seemed to confirm their romance earlier this week when 21-year-old Mendes told fans he was in a relationship, though he didn’t exactly give details, per Seventeen. As Celebrity Insider reported, the “If I Can’t Have You” hitmaker and Cabello have been spotted locking lips on several occasions, most recently on Wednesday in Toronto.

The duo also gave a steamy performance of their chart-topping song at MTV’s Video Music Awards last week, and sent social media scrambling for more information about the couple’s mysterious romance.

In the interview, the songstress explained how their hit song came to be, and revealed that it almost didn’t. She said Mendes sent her the chorus for “Señorita” when she was on tour with Taylor Swift in 2018. Cabello said she hadn’t been in a studio for awhile and didn’t want to record the duet with her previous collaborator, but eventually decided to record the song when she couldn’t get the chorus out her head. Mendes, though, didn’t want to record the song anymore, Cabello told Elle.

On Thursday, the 22-year-old singer dropped two new tracks, “Shameless” and “Liar.” from her upcoming second studio album titled Romance, per Pitchfork. The album will follow her self-titled album, Camila, released in 2017, and is due sometime this year.