21-Year-Old Bodybuilder Joseph Baena Is Looking More Like Dad Arnold Schwarzenegger Every Day

Joseph Baena has followed the footsteps of his famous father, and now the young bodybuilder is becoming the spitting image of dad Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The 21-year-old recent college graduate showed off his sculpted physique this week on an outing with his girlfriend. Hollywood Life got some pictures of his day out in Los Angeles, noting that Joseph is looking more and more like his dad every day.

“Arnold Schwarzenegger’s look alike son, 21, showed off the results of his strict bodybuilding regimen while on a day date with his girlfriend in Los Angeles on September 4,” the report noted. “Joseph was all smiles as he walked hand in hand with his college sweetheart, Nicky Dodaj, while wearing a pair of tight, very short shorts. Those shorts did wonders for his already muscular legs.”

Though Baena recently graduated from Pepperdine University with a degree in business administration, he appears to be giving his all to bodybuilding — and he’s getting some help from his dad. The Hollywood Life report noted that Joseph has been frequently seen working out with Arnold, and has even borrowed some of his dad’s iconic moves to show off.

Earlier this year, Joseph shared a series of videos showing the intensive workouts he goes through as he seeks to become a competitive bodybuilder. As Daily Mail noted, the video series showed how hard Joseph is working to follow in the footsteps of his dad.

“This comes after he copies his father’s Mr. Universe pose. Baena took to Instagram on Wednesday to re-create another one of dad’s famous poses, flexing his biceps, stating he, ‘Had to take advantage of the lighting,'” the report noted.

The relationship between Arnold Schwarzenegger and his son started with a fair degree of scandal. Joseph is the son of Arnold and the actor’s former housekeeper, Mildred Baena. Joseph was conceived and born while Arnold was still married to Maria Shriver, but Arnold has forged a strong relationship with his son and has been very supportive of his bodybuilding career.

Loading...

Joseph Baena is a spitting image of his dad Arnold Schwarzenegger as he shows off his arms in Venice – Daily Mail #bodybuilding #workout https://t.co/VFz5aVtHb2 — Fatloss Muscle-X (@fatlossmusclex) August 28, 2019

As a report from Hollywood Life stated, Arnold is happy to see his son wanting to follow in his footsteps and loves working out together with Joseph. Those who want to follow Joseph Baena along on his quest to be become a competitive bodybuilder – and to see his frequent tributes to Arnold Schwarzenegger – can check out his Instagram page. In addition, fans can follow Arnold on Instagram.