Watch Romania Vs. Spain Stream Live: UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Start Time, Preview, Group F Thursday Match

Romania face an uphill battle in their quest for a second straight UEFA Euro qualification when they face three-time European champions Spain.

Three-time European champions Spain, who last won the title just two tournaments ago in 2012, appear destined for another berth in the UEFA Euro group stage, winning all four of their Group F qualifying round matches so far. The Spain resurgence follows a disappointing performance in the inaugural UEFA Nations League last year, according to Marca.com, that saw La Roja bow out without reaching the tournament’s final four. But under new Manager Roberto Moreno, Spain faces what will likely be their most difficult opponent of the qualifying round when they travel to Romania to take on a team that sits tied for second in the group with six points. Romania could take a massive step toward a second-straight qualification with an upset win in the match that will live stream from Bucharest.

To find out how to watch a live online stream of the Romania vs. Spain UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier Group F clash, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 9:45 p.m. Eastern European Summer Time at the 55,300-seat Arena Națională in Bucharest, Romania, on Thursday, September 5. In Spain, the live video stream will begin at 8:45 p.m. Central European Summer Time.

In the United Kingdom, the game gets underway at 7:45 p.m. British Summer Time on Thursday. In the United States, kickoff will take place at 2:45 p.m. EDT, 11:45 a.m. PDT. In India, the livestream gets underway starting at 12:15 a.m. on Friday morning, September 6, India Standard Time.

Moreno took over the Spanish team in June when former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique stepped down to attend to the illness of his nine-year-old daughter, who sadly passed away on Sunday. Enrique has not indicated that he plans to return to the helm of Spain’s national team. While Moreno said this week he will step aside if Moreno chooses to resume his role as Spanish manager, according to 90min.com, his longtime assistant has proceeded to put his own mark on the team, sitting Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, Spain’s usual first-choice keeper, in favor of Chelsea goalie Kepa Arrizabalaga.

With several key attacking players missing due to injury on Thursday, including striker Diego Costa, Borussia Dortmund’s Paco Alcacer is now expected to lead Spain up front as they take on Romania, according to The Express newspaper.

Borussia Dortmund forward Paco Alcacer will likely take the talisman’s role for Spain. Dan Mullan / Getty Images

To watch a free live online stream of the Romania vs. Spain UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier match, use the link provided by ESPN+, the subscription sports network operated by sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network is available for a subscription fee of $4.99 per month but comes with a seven-day free trial, allowing fans to watch the Tricolorii vs. La Roja matchup at no charge. ESPN+ is available through the ESPN app for mobile devices, as well as on set-top streaming boxes, such as Apple TV, Roku devices, and Amazon Fire.

Another way to watch the Romania vs. Spain UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier showdown stream live online from Bucharest is to access the streaming video provided by TUDN, formerly known as Univision Deportes, or by downloading the TUDN app. TUDN also streams live on the Roku set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Romania vs. Spain UEFA Euro qualifier match on television screens.

To view the Romania vs. Spain UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying match for free, without a cable subscription, fans can also check out an internet TV streaming service that carries TUDN such as Sling TV, or Fubo TV. Those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they also offer seven-day trial periods. Thanks to that free week, fans can watch the Group F game streamed live at no charge.

In Romania, Pro TV Football carries the online stream, and in Spain, the Euro 2020 qualifier against Romania will be streamed live by TV La 1.

To access a livestream in the United Kingdom and in Ireland requires a Sky Sports subscription. Subscribers then need to register for the satellite network’s Sky Go streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information to obtain a Sky Go login.

In many Middle Eastern regions, BeIn Sports Connect will be the main streaming source, while across large segments of Africa SuperSport will carry the game online. For fans in India, Sony Liv will livestream the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier. For a full list of further livestream sources for Romania vs. Spain in other countries around the world, visit the Live Soccer TV site.