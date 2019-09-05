Danielle Herrington Heats Up Instagram In Pulse-Racing Swimsuit Compilation

Danielle Herrington was featured on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit‘s Instagram page on Wednesday in a pulse-racing swimsuit compilation that had the model flaunting her flawless figure in various positions and styles.

The first photo featured the model in just a blue-and-yellow thong bikini bottom as she stood with her back partly turned towards the camera and her torso slightly bent over. Covering her topless chest with one hand, the California native let slip a glimpse of side-boob while her pert booty was put on full display. Followers of the publication’s Instagram account got the perfect view of the model’s bronzed skin and sculpted figure as her thick, dark curls flowed freely down from her head. The model added an orange visor to complete the look.

In the second photo, Danielle moves from the beach to a porch hammock as she poses provocatively for the camera. She wears a bright yellow cut-out bikini that features a sports bra-style top with cut-outs across the chest and under the armpits. Viewers get the perfect glimpse of her busty cleavage as the suit pushes up her chest. The low-cut bottoms put the model’s toned tummy on full display as she spreads her legs over the multicolored hammock and shoots a blissful look off to the side.

In the third and final photo of the set, the 26-year-old poses on her knees in the shallow ocean water with her body bent backwards, supporting her weight on one arm. A strapless green bikini top includes cut-outs above and below a bow tied across her chest, leaving plenty of skin exposed. The thong bottoms reveal her ample backside as she arches her back and elongates her abdomen. Her curls fall freely behind her as she looks down towards the water with thick, black lashes and pink lips.

In the caption of the sexy photo compilation, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit tells their followers that there’s no such thing as too much Danielle Herrington. They also tag the location of the photo shoot at Casa Chameleon, in Costa Rica.

The Instagram account’s 2 million followers loved the photos of the model, leaving her hundreds of compliments in the comments section alongside a variety of emoji to express how they felt.

“Yowwwzaaa,” one Instagram user commented, following up with a fire and heart-eyed emoji.

“I’d have to agree 100% with that caption,” one other follower wrote.

“Definitely my favorite si model,” one other Danielle fan chimed in.