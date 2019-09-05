Amber Portwood Attempts To Block Ex-Boyfriend Andrew Glennon From Returning To California With Their Son

Amber Portwood's ex was living in Malibu, California before moving in with her in Indiana last year.

Amber Portwood doesn’t want her former boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, moving back to Malibu, California, where he was living at the time they first met.

According to a September 5 report from The Blast, Portwood recently filed court documents requesting a judge block Glennon from relocating from the home they once shared in Indiana back to his former residence on the west coast.

Portwood’s filing comes just weeks after Glennon filed his own documents, which revealed his plans to move out of Indiana and back to his home state of California, where he met Portwood in 2017 as she filmed WEtv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars. Glennon’s documents were part of the custody case he and Portwood are currently in the midst of settling.

As Teen Mom OG fans may know, Glennon filed for full custody of one-year-old James after accusing Portwood of attacking him on July 5. As he explained at the time, he doesn’t believe Portwood should be granted anything more than supervised visitation because she cannot provide James with a safe and stable environment.

Portwood was charged with three felonies, including domestic battery, domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old, and criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, as a result of their July 5 encounter.

According to The Blast, Portwood has been living with friends in the months since her alleged attack on Glennon.

Portwood and Glennon began dating in summer 2017 and learned they were expecting their first child together in September of that year.

During the Teen Mom OG Season 8 reunion earlier this week, Portwood addressed Glennon’s claims against her by suggesting that they didn’t make much sense.

“I literally opted out of drug court a long time ago to put myself in prison to help myself,” she said, according to a report from People magazine. “Why would I jeopardize… you haven’t heard s**t from me since then, haven’t gotten in trouble one time.”

“But all of a sudden I’m running after him with a machete? You’re insane,” she continued.

Portwood went on to take aim at Glennon’s decision to send a text message to 911 by pointing out that if she was truly coming after him with a machete, he likely would have been running for his life. She then revealed that just two weeks after their dispute, Glennon allegedly contacted another woman in hopes of having her join him in Indiana.

Teen Mom OG Season 9 is expected to begin production in the coming months.