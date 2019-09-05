‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Haley Kalil Flaunts Her Impossible Bikini Body In Racy New Video

Haley Kalil has transitioned from nerdy lab tech to swimsuit model seamlessly. Looking at her Instagram page, one would have a hard time believing the Minnesota native has only been modeling for a couple of years. Late on Wednesday, the 27-year-old bombshell took to the popular social media platform to share a video that is living proof of how comfortable she is in front of a camera, no matter how little clothing she has on.

The clip consists of a compilation of shots taken in Tulum, Mexico, according to what is written at the beginning, and features a series of snaps of Kalil rocking a myriad of bikinis and swimsuits. Throughout the video, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is first seen in a striped one-piece swimsuit with high-cut legs and a thong-cut bottom that flatters her lower body. She then briefly appears topless before the clip cuts to footage of the model lying on the sand in a white one-piece.

She also shows off her dangerous curves in a black two-piece bathing suit, in a floral swimsuit, and a yellow one-piece, which at some point during the footage she lowers completely, partially exposing her chest as she covers herself up with her hand. Throughout the clip, Kalil strikes different poses that highlight different angles of her incredible physique.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Kalil shared with her 275,000 Instagram followers — had been viewed more than 15,000 times, garnering nearly 3,500 likes within about half a day of being up. The same time period also brought in about 80 comments to the video. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to compliment the video and to point out how gorgeous she is.

“Fire all day everyday! Can’t wait for the next adventure,” wrote the artist who produced the footage, as Kalil tagged him in her post.

“Straight fire,” one user raved, trailing the words with a fire emoji.

Loading...

“Stunning shots,” a third fan chimed in, also including a fire emoji after the comment.

Kalil’s journey with Sports Illustrated began in 2017 when she spotted an a casting call for on Instagram for the magazine’s Swim Search. At the time, she was working at an immunology lab. Kalil went on to win the competition — an honor she shared with 2019 cover girl Camille Kostek — and was featured in the 2018 edition. This year, she returned as a rookie in the 2019 issue.

“When I received word that I had made it to the next round, I couldn’t believe it. Was this a mistake? Did they mean to send this congratulations letter to someone else? How among all these stunning women did they even notice my video? I was used to excelling in an academic setting, but the modeling world was daunting,” Kalil wrote in a piece for Sports Illustrated.