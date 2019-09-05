‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Victor Faces Life-Threatening Prescription Dose

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, September 5 brings a devious plot from Adam for Victor, which could have life-threatening complications. Plus, Kevin and Chloe make a shocking choice while Theo keeps his beef going with Kyle.

Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) told Billy (Jason Thompson) he was in the Chancellor boathouse, and Billy remembered nothing about trying to run over Adam (Mark Grossman). Later, Chloe told Kevin (Greg Rikaart) that Billy didn’t remember what he did. They discussed the situation, and Kevin finally realized that Chloe was going to try to help Billy no matter what. For some reason, Chloe believed she’s the only one who can help Delia’s dad.

Meanwhile, Adam (Mark Grossman) looked into Victor’s (Eric Braeden) drug treatment. Nate (Sean Dominic) stopped by and tried to get Adam to confess to stealing the tablet. Adam taunted Nate, and later, Nate told Abby (Melissa Ordway) he felt sure Adam took the device. Abby wondered if it was Adam’s way of getting details about Victor’s health instead of asking, and she warned Nate to prepare for the worst. At Chancellor Park, Adam got information about doubling the dose of Victor’s medication. A woman let Adam know that doing something like that would dramatically increase Victor’s side effects. When the woman left, Connor (Judah Mackey) and Adam played ball, and Adam agreed to coach Connor’s team. Later, Connor saw Adam with pills, and the little boy worried that his dad was sick like his grandpa. However, Adam reassured his son.

At Jabot, Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer (Hunter King) enjoyed working together to tie in The Grand Phoenix Hotel opening with their brand. Then Kyle complained about Theo (Tyler Johnson) being part of Summer’s life, and she reminded him of their boundaries. They moved their work to Society where they met up with Lola (Sasha Calle) and Theo. Theo texted Zoe (Anna Grace Barlow) and told her to join them, so she showed up too. Theo gave Kyle a hard time about Lola being okay with him working so closely with Summer as CEO at Jabot.

When Zoe showed up, Kyle told her that Theo was using her to mess with him, and Summer took Theo aside and complained. Summer thought Theo should drop his feud with Kyle. She accused Theo of trying to blow up Kyle’s marriage, and Theo told Summer she’s hot when she calls him out. Then Theo noted the only reason he holds that power is because Kyle didn’t tell Lola the whole truth. Later, Theo and Summer fall into bed at his suite while Kyle complained to Lola about Theo’s behavior.