Even Donald Trump’s Favorite ‘Fox & Friends’ Now Blasting Him For Breaking Promise On Mexico Paying For Wall

Donald Trump is coming under increasing scrutiny for his failure to build any new sections of border wall and for appearing to give up on the campaign promise that he would make Mexico pay for the wall, and even the president’s favorite Fox News show is now joining in.

On Thursday, Fox & Friends aired a segment on the series of defense projects that are being scrapped as Trump uses his emergency powers to divert $3.6 billion to start construction. As Mediaite noted, the show that has long been a favorite of Donald Trump and has offered the president near-universal good coverage took a rare shot at him.

As the show’s co-hosts noted the measures Trump is taking to divert funding and start construction, Brian Kilmeade seemed to admit that Trump had now abandoned his frequent campaign promise that he would force Mexico to pay for the wall and that “the president never should have said Mexico is going to pay for the wall.” Co-host Steve Doocy added that Trump may have initially found a way for Mexico to pay for the wall, but said “as we know, that did not work.”

The show went on to note that building the border wall was Donald Trump’s “most prominent campaign promise,” but he is now looking to take funding away from military projects to build 500 miles of new wall — which is only half of what Trump had promised supporters during the 2016 presidential campaign. As The Inquisitr noted, Trump is now diverting funding away from a series of projects including a new middle school at Kentucky’s Fort Campbell.

While this may be a rare swipe at Donald Trump from Fox & Friends, a number of other outlets have pressed the president on his failure to follow through on the promise to build the border wall, with many pointing out that there has yet to be any new border wall build. Though the Trump administration frequently boasts about construction, the only construction during his time in office has been to repair or replace existing border walls or fencing, much of it approved under Barack Obama.

Last month, Axios reached out to the Trump administration to ask when new border wall construction could start, but did not get an answer.

Loading...

Fox & Friends defends using money from schools, the military, and Puerto Rico for a border wall: It was Trump's "most prominent campaign promise" https://t.co/eB8BPysyjA — Media Matters (@mmfa) September 5, 2019

“More than 2 1/2 years after President Trump took office with an ardent promise to build a wall along the southern border, his administration cannot tell us when it will add its 1st mile of new wall to a border area that doesn’t have pre-existing barriers,” the report said.