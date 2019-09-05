‘Mexico’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Sizzles In Insanely Short Shorts & Black Bra

Once again, Yanet Garcia is showing why she has so many followers on social media.

As those who follow the brunette beauty on Instagram know, Yanet is wildly popular on the platform and has over 11.2 million followers — a number that seems to grow by the day. The stunner has been named “The World’s Hottest Weather Girl” and each and every post that she shares with fans garners plenty of attention. In one of her most recent photos, Garcia sizzles in a two-piece set.

In the hot new photo, Garcia poses on the set of her show with a big smile on her face. Yanet sits on a table in the studio while wearing her long, brunette tresses down and straight as well as a stunning face of makeup complete with eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss. She accessorizes the look with a pair of earrings and strappy black heels.

The beauty’s amazing body is on full-display in the photo while she dons a sexy two piece set that includes booty shorts that showcase her toned and tanned stems. Her taut tummy is also on display in the image and on top, Garcia rocks a skimpy black bra and a jacket that matches her shorts. In the caption of the photo, she credits the retailer for her outfit and since the post went live, it’s racked up a ton of attention for Garcia.

So far, the post has garnered over 251,000 likes in addition to 800-plus comments. Many fans took to the post to gush over Garcia’s killer figure while countless others let her know that they are big fans. A few more fans had no words and simply took to the post with their choice of emoji. Some of the comments were in English while many others were in Spanish.

“They say that the more you hide your feelings for someone, the more you fall for them,” another commented with two pink heart emoji.

“Absolutely gorgeous love,” another gushed with two red heart emoji.

“Absolutely stunning,” another commented.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Garcia sizzled in another sexy shot that was shared with fans. In the photo, she sat on a metal bench and looked off into the distance. The model appeared to be under a suspended road in the shot while the photo was taken at a side-angle. She showed off her amazing figure while clad in a camo-colored bra and khaki-colored pants that fit her like a glove while her taut tummy was on display.

That shot racked up over 204,000 likes in addition to 600-plus comments. Slay all day.