Katie Holmes Looks ‘Unrecognizable’ In Edgy Makeover After Jamie Foxx Split

Katie Holmes may no longer have her relationship with longtime love Jamie Foxx, but she’s still got her fashion sense. OK! Magazine reported that the former Dawson’s Creek star stepped out in New York City on Tuesday looking stylish in a sexy black dress, claiming that she got a post-breakup makeover that made her nearly “unrecognizable.”

In the photos, Katie is seen sporting a knee-length black dress with a see-through skirt on top to flaunt her long, lean legs. The actress’ ensemble also boasted a low cut, which showcased Holmes’ ample cleavage.

Katie wore a black blazer over her shoulders and accessorized the look with multiple gold chains and pendants around her neck, gold rings across her fingers, and a gold bangle bracelet on her wrist. She rocked a pair of black boots, which zipped up the side, and held a black leather clutch in her hand.

Holmes had her long, dark hair slicked back into a sleek bun behind her head. She also wore a full face of makeup for the outing, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, a blue eye shadow, and a bronzed glow.

Katie added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a nude lip to complete her glam look, which Daily Mail also claimed made the actress nearly “unrecognizable” as she strayed away from her usual soft and casual look.

According to Celebrity Insider, Katie was recently named the 2019 Ambassador for McHappy Day, which is a fundraiser held by McDonald’s in order to raise money for their Ronald McDonald House charity. Following the announcement, Holmes released a statement about the honor.

“I’m proud to be named the 2019 Ambassador for McHappy Day and I’m really looking forward to being in Australia for this important event. McHappy Day raises funds for Ronald McDonald House Charities, ultimately helping to keep families together while their sick or injured child undergoes treatment. I can only imagine how much that helps the child and reduces the impact on the family unit.”

This means that Katie will be planning a trip to Australia, where the event will be held in November, and the getaway could be just what the actress needs to help take her mind off of her recent breakup with Jamie.

Meanwhile, it seems that Katie Holmes will have no problem keeping herself busy in the coming months as she also has three movies that are set to be released, including Brahms: The Boy II, The Secret, and Coda.