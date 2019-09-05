‘Playboy’ Model Lindsey Pelas Sets Instagram On Fire With Up-Close Cleavage Snap

Lindsey Pelas treated her Instagram fans to one last sexy snap before bedtime last night, and they’re still talking about it this morning.

On Wednesday, September 4, the Playboy model set the social media platform on fire when she took to her account to wish her 9.1 million followers “buenas noches” with a seriously steamy snap that would surely make an appearance in their dreams. The up-close snap appeared to be taken by the 28-year-old herself in selfie mode, and is getting recognized for more reasons than one.

The social media sensation was completely glammed up for the late-night post that is still racking up likes nearly 12 hours after going live to the social media platform. Her audience was captivated by her piercing blue-green eyes, which were accentuated by a light brown eye shadow and thick coat of mascara over her long, curly eyelashes. Lindsey’s plump lips were covered in a pink gloss and slightly pursed together as she stared down the camera with an intense, sultry look, while a dusting of blush and highlighter contoured her cheekbones and nose. Meanwhile, the beauty’s platinum blonde hair had been perfectly styled in loose waves that framed her stunning makeup look, spilling over her shoulders and down her chest.

While Lindsey’s gorgeous hair and makeup look was nothing short of stunning, that wasn’t the only thing that her millions of followers took note of in the sensual selfie. The bombshell also teased a close-up look at her voluptuous assets, and despite not making the snap in their entirely, the busty display certainly did not get ignored. Cleavage spilled out of the babe’s dangerously low-cut top that was of a neon pink lace, while two bright blue straps criss-crossed across her bossom to draw even more attention to the area — though it hardly needed the help.

Lindsey’s fans went absolutely insane for the up-close cleavage shot. At the time of this writing, the selfie has racked up over 67,000 likes within less than 12 hours of going live to the platform — and that number is still growing by the minute. Over 1,000 people took their admiration to the comments section of the post as well, where they showered the beauty with compliments on her jaw-dropping display.

“Your eyes are so intoxicating!” one person wrote, while another said that Lindsey was the “sexiest woman alive.”

“Indescribably gorgeous as always,” commented a third.

While the latest post on Lindsey’s feed was a zoomed in shot, the babe has never been afraid to show off her incredible figure on the platform as well. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she recently shared a sexy bedroom snap that saw her flaunting her famous curves in a bright orange bikini that left very little to the imagination, and sent her fans into an absolute frenzy.