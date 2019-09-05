Hannah Brown Drops Jaws In Mesh Crop Top & Sheer Leggings At ‘DWTS’ Rehearsals

Hannah Brown is turning heads. The Bachelorette star and new Dancing with the Stars face seems to have been taking her upcoming role on the ABC series seriously: photos obtained by The Daily Mail showed Hannah hitting up the set’s studios for rehearsals yesterday. The 24-year-old was looking dance-ready, super-fit, and definitely dressed for a heavy dance session.

Hannah was photographed making her way through a parking lot in broad daylight. The blonde was rocking an athleisurewear wardrobe that seemed to be ticking boxes for everything from its colors to its figure-flaunting aspects. Hannah had opted for a pale pink crop top with criss-cross and mesh details adding fun flourishes, with space between it and a pair of sheer black leggings reminding fans that this energetic celebrity comes with some solid abs. Hannah had a black sweater wrapped around her waist – given the sunny weather, it seemed apt that Hannah wasn’t covering up. The star had accessorized her look with simple black-and-white sneakers, plus a quilted tote in black and silver worn over her shoulder. Hannah appeared relatively makeup-free – fans might argue that her look was a fully fresh-faced one – with no jewelry likely proving a wise move given the rehearsals ahead.

Hannah has been opening about her role on the dancing competition, with mentions of the minor injuries she’s already sustained as a result of being on her feet so much. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the former Miss Alabama revealed that her feet had suffered, although she equally revealed how she feels overall about the type of dancing she’s had to take on.

“I had the biggest blisters I’ve ever seen, it hurt so bad,” she said.

“Ballroom dancing is so articulate. Your hips have to be a certain way, legs have to be straight at one time and bent another. I am unfortunately a perfectionist at heart, so it’s really hard to allow myself to not be good. I wanna just be good right off the bat, and that’s not gonna happen,” Hannah added.

The Daily Mail‘s report also seemed to contain photos of other Dancing with the Stars contestants. Former basketball player and ex-husband to Khloe Kardashian, Lamar Odom was photographed whizzing to studios on a power scooter, with former Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek also spotted carrying a gym holdall and some drinks to keep himself cool.

Hannah hasn’t shared too much regarding her dancing on Instagram, although following the account is the best way to guarantee seeing a DWTS-related update go live.