Brazilian Bombshell Erika Gray Rocks A Tiny Red Bikini By The Poolside

After a short break from Instagram, Erika Gray is right back where she belongs — lounging out by the pool in a very revealing bikini.

The Brazilian model took a break from her near-daily posting as the unofficial end of summer approached, but returned this week with a bang. The model posted a picture on Instagram showing off her curves in a skimpy red bikini, a snap that was a huge hit with her 2.3 million followers.

“That bod girl,” one fan wrote in Erika’s comments.

“So beautiful,” another wrote, adding a series of fire emoji.

It’s been a very busy summer for Erika, who has jetted all around the globe for her work. Just before taking a few days away from social media, she was in Las Vegas for some modeling work and shared an Instagram of herself wearing a very form-fitting white outfit. Earlier in the summer, she spent several days promoting an adults-only boutique in Mexico by sharing more revealing images of herself.

This week she was back to her favorite place, by the poolside where she can show off her incredible bikini body. The model has shared a series of other pictures either by the pool or on the beach on her Instagram feed, always getting viral attention for the racy snaps.

The latest picture of Erika rocking a red bikini is in promotion of the fashion brand Shein, one of the many sponsorships for the Instagram model. While most of her work is in fashion — giving Erika a chance to show off her incredible physique — the model has used her platform to pitch a variety of products. A few weeks ago, Erika shared a very revealing photo to promote a cannabis delivery service. She also regularly promotes the fitness energy drink Bang Energy by stripping down to almost nothing at all, including Instagram video from early July where she wore a very skimpy bikini to show off the drink.

Each one of those ads likely net her five figures. A report from Vox on pay for social media influencers noted that the top ones fetch quite a high price for their services.

“Influencers with up to 1 million followers can get $10,000 [per post], depending on the platform, and 1 million followers and up, you’re getting into territory where they can charge $100,000,” online marketing guru Joe Gagliese told the news site. “Some can even get $250,000 for a post!”

Those who want to see more from Erika Gray can check out her Instagram page.