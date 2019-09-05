JLo & ARod’s Hilarious Hat-Bump Video Hits 6 Million Likes On Instagram

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez left fans laughing with tears after sharing a hilarious vacation video from Saint Tropez.

Currently enjoying some well-deserved downtime in the glamorous French Riviera city, JLo and ARod proved that they’re just as laid-back as any regular couple by posting a candid video, one full of seemingly embarrassing but utterly funny moments. Shared with fans via JLo’s official Instagram account, the new clip showed ARod’s little-known clumsy side, as well as the couple’s copious sense of humor, as it portrayed the two celebrities in a not-so-flattering but deeply amusing situation.

The video, which ended up garnering more than 6.2 million likes from JLo’s followers, showed ARod accidentally bumping into his fiancée’s sunhat as the two snuggled up for a few photos during a lunch date. Shot in an upscale Saint Tropez restaurant, the scene had fans bursting with laughter at the sight of Alex confidently leaning in for a romantic photo with his lady only to clumsily bang his head on the extra-wide brim of JLo’s beige fedora hat.

ARod appeared to have taken quite a blow in the hilarious incident, as the footage clearly showed him poking his eye on JLo’s fashionable accessory. His reaction was priceless, as the former baseball player immediately burst out laughing and JLo quickly followed suit. The gorgeous couple, who appeared to have company at the table, laughed off the incident and tried to resume posing while their guest got behind the camera to capture the shots. Meanwhile, a second guest, who was also seated at the table, filmed the entire scene with their mobile phone.

Hilarity ensued after a failed attempt on ARod’s part to fix the situation. Shaking with laughter, the 44-year-old businessman began to overly gesticulate and accidentally snagged JLo’s top with his finger, unwittingly pulling the garment off of her shoulder. The 50-year-old stunner was wearing the same Sabo nude-colored playsuit and fringed fedora hat that she was photographed in during their walk through the picturesque coastal city on Wednesday, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.

ARod’s fumbling mannerisms left JLo’s shoulder and much of her décolletage exposed, prompting the music superstar to cover her chest with her hand in a gesture of fake indignation. The couple eventually managed to sit through the impromptu photo shoot. After the photos were taken, the two turned their heads to the other camera, which had been fixed on them the entire time, and burst into a heartily laugh, to the delight of JLo’s legion of fans.

The “Jenny From The Block” hitmaker shrugged off the whole incident by posting the video on the internet and added a funny caption, setting the footage to Bill Withers’ “Lovely Day” song.

As expected, Jennifer’s fan went crazy over the hilarious video. More than 11,400 people flocked to the comments section to leave a reply under the funny post.

“Omg loool u guys are so adorable [two heart emoji],” wrote actress Vanessa Hudgens wrote, with 819 agreeing.

“First Alex got hit in the eye with Jen’s hat, second he almost pulled her shirt down and third he couldn’t stop laughing. Lmao, we gotta love em [sic],” was a second reply, followed by a laughing-crying emoji and a heart-eyes emoji.

Fans thoroughly appreciated the humor in JLo’s post, replying with funny comments of their own.

“Don’t mess with the fashunnnnnn [heart emoji],” quipped reality TV star Dorothy Wang, in a post that racked up 284 likes from JLo’s followers.

“Lmao that ‘please don’t mess with the lewk, bae’ was so real [laughing-crying emoji],” wrote Oprah Magazine digital director Arianna Davis, with 99 people hitting the “Like” button on her reply.

“Hahahaha so cute and I love this couple!!!” penned another Instagram user.

“Omg they are so funny together l just love them both,” read another message, trailed by a litany of heart emoji.