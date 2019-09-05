Child Abuse Claims Against Britney Spears’ Father Jamie Under Review

Child abuse claims against Britney Spears’ father Jamie Spears are now under review after interviews and information regarding allegations that Jamie struck Britney’s 13-year-old son Sean Preston were submitted to prosecutors, reported Radar Online.

The news and gossip website reported that officials completed their interviews with everyone involved in the case and had submitted their information to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office for review on September 4.

“Prosecutors are now reviewing the allegations against Jamie Spears to see whether or not criminal charges should be filed,” Sgt. Marta Bugarin said in a statement to Radar Online. “The Ventura County Sheriff’s filed the allegation as misdemeanor battery on a child.”

The claims of abuse stemmed from Kevin Federline, the father of Sean, who filed a police report on August 25 at the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department, alleging that Jamie hit his son. Britney was with her children at the time of the reported incident and removed Sean and her other son, Jayden James, from her father’s home after the alleged incident, reported People Magazine.

Kevin’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, explained in a statement to People Magazine that there was a “disagreement” that occurred while Britney and the children were visiting with Jamie at his home, which led to the reported physical altercation that was allegedly observed by Jayden.

Britney has supervised visitations with her two sons for 10 percent of the time, reported People, while their father has primary custody.

The Radar report also claims that a judge granted a temporary restraining order that forbids Jamie from having contact with Britney’s sons for three years and that when Britney does have custody of the couple’s children, there must be an adult present with her that Kevin approves of before she can spend time with her boys.

These new allegations come on the heels of fans worried about the singer, who continues to live her life under a microscope of the public eye. She abruptly canceled her planned “Britney: Domination” residency in Las Vegas in January after it was announced in October of 2018 that she would headline at MGM’s Park Theater. She also asked a judge to end Jamie’s conservatorship of her life and finances after 11 years earlier this year.

A court-approved conservatorship is used as a method of protection for the elderly, the mentally disabled or the extremely ill, reported the website Law Help.

In April of this year, Britney checked herself into a rehabilitation facility to work on some personal issues, reported TMZ, after reportedly canceling her Las Vegas residency to care for her father. Earlier this year, Jamie had two surgeries to correct major issues with his intestines and colon.

Jamie has not commented publicly on the allegations against him.