Kendall Jenner Isn’t Carrying Her Own Umbrella In Bathrobe Street Pics With Zero Rain

Hollywood diva lists might be topped by the likes of Mariah Carey, but it looks like the Kardashian-Jenners can throw out the vibe when they want to. Kendall Jenner has been photographed making her way through Californian street settings as she hit up a photoshoot, with The Daily Mail appearing hot on the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star’s heels.

Photos obtained by the newspaper showed Kendall dressed for what may well have been a fashion or beauty photoshoot. The images didn’t clarify whether the star was already on-set or in a city setting, although parked vehicles nearby placed the star in the street. Kendall may have been looking set-ready in her white bathrobe, socks, and matching slippers, but the 23-year-old was definitely harnessing the diva edge: photos showed the star being shielded by a giant umbrella, with an assistant holding it.

While there was no rain – in fact, the snaps showed the brunette beauty making her way through a sunny area – it seemed that Kendall needed protection. To be fair, this star works hard to keep her skin looking so great by protecting it from the sun. Well, aside from the many occasions when Kendall is bronzing herself.

Kendall appeared with both hands full. Her left hand was holding a takeout beverage, with the star’s right hand holding her smartphone. Many fans might argue that a phone and umbrella can be held at the same time, but it looks like Kendall’s set budget can stretch to having an assistant handle the load.

While the results of Kendall’s photoshoots are more than evident by virtue of the countless campaigns and magazine features she’s delivered, images of the star heading to shoots are rarer. Today’s pictures may well have seen fans pumped – while models such as Emily Ratajkowski will update their social media in bathrobes and on-set, Kendall tends not to opt down that route.

Kendall’s most recent campaign material has been for footwear brand Stuart Weitzman. Kendall appeared in stunning photos for the label just yesterday, with snaps seeing the star don a figure-flaunting black bodysuit paired with matching, thigh-high boots. As to shoots with a bathrobe finish, these don’t prove too frequent, but they’re not non-existent. Earlier this summer, Kendall donned a robe for a Proactiv promotion. The star fronts the acne-fighting brand with what are generally heartfelt mentions of her own acne battles – Kendall’s teens were somewhat-plagued by skin flare-ups.

