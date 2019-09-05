Kate Middleton’s Stunning Style On Princess Charlotte’s First Day Of School Leaves Instagram In Awe

The Duchess of Cambridge didn't look like a typical school mom at the drop off.

Princess Charlotte started her first day of school, but it was her elegant mom who stole the show. Charlotte, the 4-year-old daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, was accompanied by her royal parents and her brother as she began her first day at Thomas’s Battersea school in London, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

While the little royal looked adorable in her navy and red school uniform, all eyes were on Kate, who was as far as can be from a soccer mom at the school dropoff.

For the occasion of her daughter’s first day of school, Kate wore a red floral dress by Michael Kors accessorized with a trendy black belt around her waist. Express notes that the designer dress, which costs just £150.50 ($185.44 in U.S. currency) is described as a “belted floral-print crepe midi dress,” and is sold out.

The wife of Prince William also wore pointy-toe pumps and silver hoop earrings, while her husband opted for a more casual no-tie look for the school drop off. The Duchess of Cambridge also showed off a brand new shorter blow-out tinted with stunning auburn highlights.

It’s no wonder that fans of the family commented on Kate’s elegant back to school look after photos were posted on the official Kensington Palace Instagram page.

“Can Kate look any more gorgeous? For real, this woman is so poise, gorgeous, and regal is crazy,” one follower wrote.

“Beautiful family. Kate is so gorgeous,” added another royal family fan.

“Beautiful. But can we just take a minute to appreciate how stunning Kate looks?” a third fan asked.

“This is NOT what I look like for the school drop-off,” another follower chimed in.

Royal watchers may recall that in September 2017, Prince William accompanied the couple’s eldest child, Prince George, to his first day of school solo. At the time, Kate was pregnant with her third baby, Louis, and suffering from extreme morning sickness so she stayed home. Two years later, fans now see what a royal mom looks like on the walk to the first day of school.

Incidentally, while Kate may not dress like most back to school moms, she does recycle her outfits. In fact, Marie Claire notes the floral Michael Kors dress is actually a repeat. The Duchess first wore the look when she attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding rehearsal in May 2018. Fans saw a glimpse of the dress as the royal wife was photographed in a car en route to the rehearsal for her brother-in-law’s royal wedding.