Sofia Richie Commands Attention In Low-Cut Floral Dress During ‘Date’ With Yris Palmer

Sofia Richie left her boyfriend Scott Disick at home this week to go out with her close friend, Yris Palmer. The girls dressed to the nines as they headed out on the town, and they documented it on their Instagram stories.

In one clip, Yris films Sofia as they sit in the car together. Richie dances around in her seat and strikes a sultry pose for the camera while rocking a skimpy little dress. “My date tonight,” Palmer captioned the video.

The tight gown boasted a black and light blue floral pattern and showed off Richie’s ample cleavage, tiny waist, and toned arms. The model stunned as she wore her long, blond hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail behind her head. The strands fell down her back and accentuated her face, which donned full glam.

Sofia rocked darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, thick lashes, and blue eye shadow. She also added pink blush on her cheeks and a nude color on her lips for the night out. She only added one accessory to the dress, which was a pair or mid-sized gold hoop earrings.

Richie and Palmer have been hanging out a lot as of late, and have seemingly solidified their own bond thanks to their mutual friendship with Kylie Jenner, who invited them both on lavish vacations this year.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sofia and Yris were invited to Turks and Caicos by Kylie as a way to celebrate the makeup mogul’s new skincare line, and Richie reportedly had the time of her life on the vacation.

“Sofia was so thrilled to be invited to Kylie’s girls trip in celebration of her skincare line. She’s been having the time of her life with Kylie and all her friends, and is so happy to be spending quality time with Kylie,” an insider dished to Hollywood Life.

“Kylie and Sofia haven’t had a chance to hang out much over the past several years because they’ve both been busy with their own work and family lives, but this was the perfect way for them to make up for lost time and Sofia is looking forward to more bonding time with Kylie,” the insider reveals of the two friends.

The source also went on to say that Sofia and Kylie are “basically family” now that Richie is dating Scott Disick, who shares three children with Jenner’s older sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Sofia Richie’s life by following the model on social media.