Ashley Alexiss Teases Instagram Fans Into A Frenzy With Purple Sequin Bikini Dance

Instagram model and swimsuit designer Ashley Alexiss is in the Maldives to celebrate her anniversary, and she is already thrilling her 1.8 million followers on the popular social media platform with gorgeous shots of the serene scenery her vacation in paradise brings. Of course, things look even more beautiful when she models bikinis from her line for her followers.

In her first picture from the vacation, Alexiss took in the stunning views wearing nothing at all, according to The Inquisitr. Her waist-length hair fell in a braid down her back as she stretched her arms high, and gazed out at the serene blue water. For her second share, the model showed off her curvaceous hourglass figure in a purple bikini from her line of swimwear. The high waisted bottoms accentuated her shapely backside, and the top tied in a bow on her back. This time, she wore her long blonde hair down, and it fell in waves over her shoulder as she stood on a ladder before getting into the water.

Later, in her Instagram story, Alexiss walked around in the water with her chest right on top of it. The waves gently splashed on her purple sequined bikini top as Lizzo’s anthem “Truth Hurts” played in the background. “Not the worst pool in the world,” teased the model as she did a little dance to the music, causing her chest with its ample cleavage to bounce back and forth in the water. This time, she protected her blonde locks by piling them on top of her head in a messy bun. Natural makeup completed the sexy vacation look.

Before her teasing display in the water, Alexiss shared a clip of the ocean in all its beauty, and she noted that she didn’t use any filters while capturing the natural wonder. New cameras, which the model called her babies, also featured in the story. Fans can look forward to the latest pictures and videos that Alexiss and her husband, Travis Yohe, capture with the new devices. Finally, she invited her followers to like her travel Instagram account called Travel Beside Us.

Alexiss’s followers responded positively to the first pictures of the trip.

Loading...

“My little heart can not handle all this beauty,” wrote a fan on the post with her purple bikini.

“Lovely view!” another enthused.

“Very nice figure and awesome curves!!!!,” replied a third.

Many of the model’s numerous fans on Instagram agreed that the scenery, Alexiss, and the swimwear are all smoking hot with several leaving fire emoji comments.