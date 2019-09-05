‘RHOC’ Star Gina Kirschenheiter’s Husband Charged With Felony For Reportedly Imprisoning Her

Gina Kirschenheiter’s estranged husband has been charged with two felonies for domestic violence and false imprisonment. According to Radar Online, Matt Kirschenheiter was hit on Wednesday by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office with domestic violence and false imprisonment charges related to his June arrest.

On June 22, Gina alleges that Matt physically abused her after they had gotten into an argument. In her filing with the police, she claims that Matt had left the house, but he returned, pounding on the door before breaking in, according to People. Gina says he was “enraged” and threw her onto the sofa before telling her that he was going to kill her.

“He ripped my bra strap off, then took a pillow and hit me on the side of the head with it hard,” she said. “I begged him to stop … to calm down … but he kept hitting me. Eventually, he started to hit me on the side of the head with his open hand. When I tried to get up off of the couch, he threw me back down and began choking me. Then he started to hit me all over my body.”

At that point, the Real Housewives of Orange County star got away and ran to the neighbor’s house, but Matt managed to get ahold of her.

“He grabbed me and dragged me on the pavement back into the house,” she said.

At that point, she claims that he dragged her back into the house, threw her on the couch, began hitting her again, and telling her that he was going to kill her, all while their three children, Nicholas, 7, Luca, 4, and Sienna, 5, begged for their dad to stop.

The police arrived and arrested Matt, who was furious with Gina, blaming her for his arrest. The events came just days after Gina had filed a protective order against him, claiming domestic violence abuse. After his arrest, Matt was released with $0 bail the next morning.

The couple met in college and spent 11 years together and have been married for eight. Gina filed for divorce, with the date of separation listed as April 3, 2018. They had been living separately as he worked in Los Angeles and she had agreed to appear on the Real Housewives.

Loading...

Despite their distance, they tried to make their marriage work with Gina posting a loving tribute to Matt for their anniversary.

At this point, however, Gina says that the marriage is over and they are scheduled to appear in court in October.