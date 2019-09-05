Carrie Underwood Spills Secret Fitness Tips & Tricks In New Book

Carrie Underwood has announced that she will spill her secret fitness tips and tricks in a new book titled FIND YOUR PATH: Honor Your Body, Fuel Your Soul, and Get Strong with the Fit52 Life that will be published sometime in 2020.

Underwood released a statement to People Magazine which revealed that the book will introduce fans to her Fit52 program, delve into her personal wellness journey and reveal the secrets to how she navigated the pressure to look perfect.

“Fitness and healthy living have been a passion of mine for years,” said Underwood in a statement to the news and entertainment publication.

“It took time to find my way and navigate my wellness journey, and this book will provide tips and tools to help the reader find what is practical and sustainable in his or her everyday life for all 52 weeks of the year, and help lead them toward a positive lifestyle,” she explained.

Fans admire Underwood’s dedication to health and wellness and have left encouraging comments on her social media posts when she is seen demonstrating a new fitness routine or showing off clothing from her own fitness line CALIA.

The release also stated, per People Magazine, that the Cry Pretty singer will open up about her personal journey towards optimal health, from her passion for sports as a kid to the pressure to look perfect and fit the mold as she launched her career after winning American Idol.

Through trial and error, the country singing superstar has eventually discovered the importance of balance and the meaning of true health.

While she was a contestant on Season 4 of American Idol, Carrie struggled with her weight. She once said in an interview with Us Weekly that it was the public’s interest in her weight that spurred her to make some changes to her diet and exercise routine including enjoying a vegan diet and hitting the gym, even when she is on tour, so she doesn’t miss a day of work on her health and wellness.

Underwood favors old-school workouts such as squats, lunges to sculpt her enviable legs and lower body. Us Weekly revealed that she will also jog uphill and even perform lunges uphill to further work out her legs and buttocks, endearing the singer even more to fans who would love to copy her fitness routine but perhaps do not have the time or money to join a gym.

Underwood has sold more than 65 million records worldwide and is currently performing across North America with her Cry Pretty Tour 360.