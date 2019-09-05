Gwen Stefani’s Bombshell Throwback Pics Leave Instagram Gasping For Air

Gwen Stefani has joined the plethora of celebrities leaving tributes for Peter Lindbergh – the German fashion photographer and movie director died two days ago, per BBC. Gwen took to Instagram last night to mark her memories of her time with Peter by posting two snaps that he had taken of her. While the nature of the post was undeniably sad, with Gwen marking his death in her caption, there’s no denying that the 49-year-old’s update had delivered two great bombshell looks.

The first photo didn’t seem quite as old as the second. Here, the singer and reality judge had been photographed against a wall with flowers as she delivered a piercing gaze and a glitzy, fashionable look from a glittery black dress with a dual-panel effect. Gwen’s trademark blonde locks had been swept up into a bun, with side bangs framing her face perfectly. While it was likely difficult for fans to place an age on Gwen here, it’s safe to say that she was at least 30.

A quick swipe to the right showed a different and more youthful bombshell look. The former No Doubt singer was harnessing a bit of a nun vibe here from a black outfit with a white collar, with a book held in front of her almost taking on a Bible-reading feel. The clothes weren’t a nun’s habit, though. Gwen had gone stylish in sheer and opaque fabrics, although her forward gaze, slightly-parted lips, and tight-curled blonde bob seemed to be taking center stage.

Instagram can’t seem to get over the beauty. While many comments acknowledged Peter’s sad passing, a significant number of fans were suggesting that Gwen’s throwback had knocked them sideways.

“So beautiful!” one fan wrote.

“Babe!!” another said.

“This is the best picture of you that I have ever seen! Absolutely beautiful photo…It really captured the best of you….Strong woman of class where less is more and your natural inner woman is visible! TREASURE THIS PHOTO ALWAYS GWEN! FOR BOTH MEMORY AS WELL AS A GORGEOUS REFLECTION OF YOURSELF,” a lengthier, but likewise praise-worthy response read.

While the user here didn’t state which of the two photos they were referring to, it did seem that they’d been blown away.

Gwen’s update also proved popular overall, racking up over 84,000 likes in the space of ten hours. The same time frame brought over 740 fans into the comments section.

Gwen’s recent social media activity has mostly been centering around her upcoming appearance on a new season of The Voice. Clearly, though, Gwen wanted to mark Peter’s sad passing with a full update.