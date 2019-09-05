Blonde Bombshell Romee Strijd Sizzles In Fashion Week Looks

Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd was one of the many fashionistas spotted at New York Fashion Week — and the blonde bombshell recently shared a huge Instagram update featuring a variety of outfits she wore for her chic outings. Strijd asked her followers in the caption what their favorite outfit was that she rocked throughout the fashionable festivities.

Strijd’s first look was an edgy pair of high-waisted leather short shorts that she paired with a simple blue and white Versace sweater and sunglasses, accessorized with statement earrings.

She followed that up with a statement green leather jacket. The jacket was paired with a simple black turtleneck and high-waisted black bottoms, and she accessorized with yet another pair of statement sunglasses. Strijd’s blonde locks looked smooth and flawless in the second snap.

She mixed things up for her third look, pulling her blonde locks back into a low pontail and tossing yet another pair of sunglasses on her face. She rocked a pair of high-waisted wide-legged black pants and a black cropped off-the-shoulder top that highlighted her delicate shoulders. She added a pop of color to the outfit with a vibrant red handbag.

Strijd’s fourth look incorporated yet another leather jacket look, although the particular jacket was a cropped length and made from a metallic silver material. She paired the statement jacket with athletic-style pants for a streetwear inspired look.

Strijd’s fifth look had a simple model off duty vibe, and consisted of an entirely black outfit with a red Prada tote. She had on minimal makeup and her hair was slicked back in a super sleek high ponytail.

Though only the top of her sixth look was visible in the shot she shared, Strijd made another major style statement with a turtleneck sweater incorporating various shades of red. She styled the top with a ’70s vibe, pairing it with a half-slicked hair style and round statement sunglasses.

For her seventh look, Strijd shared a snap where she was walking with a fellow model. She kept things simple with some jeans and a white Gucci T-shirt. However, she made sure to put her own personal style stamp on the look by tossing a bandana around her neck and completing the look with a leopard-print coat.

Her eighth look was certainly one of her more avant garde looks, as she paired a cold-shoulder white buttoned top with a unique leather and chain outfit that had some major high fashion vibes.

Strijd’s final looks in the Instagram update both showed off her mile long legs, as she traded pants for short dresses that floated around her lean physique.

Strijd’s followers loved the chic update from New York City, and the fashionable post received over 63,000 likes within less than an hour.