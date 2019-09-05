Larsa Pippen Strikes A Pose In Dangerously High-Cut Black Dress

Larsa Pippen was all dolled up this week as she headed to a red carpet event wearing an extremely sexy little black dress. The former reality TV star put all of her curves on full display as she rocked the ensemble at the launch party for a fashion brand on Wednesday.

Larsa posted a video of herself at the event to her Instagram Story and revealed that she chose to don a sparkling black dress that boasted a low cut to show off her ample cleavage, as well as a thigh-high slit that rode up all the way up her legs to flaunt her gorgeous gams. Larsa’s tiny waist, curvy booty, and toned arms were also front and center in the gown.

Larsa had her long, caramel-colored hair parted down the middle and styled in loose curls that cascaded down her shoulders and fell down her back. She also stunned in a full face of makeup, which included a bronzed glow, darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and pink eye shadow.

Larsa added a shimmering highlighter, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink color on her lips to complete the glam look, which likely had the pulses of her social media fans racing.

According to Hollywood Life, Larsa recently had to hit up Instagram to debunk some rumors that she was dating Kendall Jenner’s ex-boyfriend, NBA star Ben Simmons.

Rumors began to circulate about Larsa and Ben hooking up after they were both allegedly seen at a Hollywood nightclub together looking cozy, and later leaving only minutes apart. However, Larsa said that she would never betray the Kardashian family in that way.

“I never even saw him let alone left with him. He dated my BFF’s sister and I would never,” she said of the speculation.

As many fans know, Larsa wouldn’t want to be involved in a Kardashian-Jenner dating scandal as Kylie Jenner’s former best friend, Jordyn Woods, already played that role this year.

As many fans will remember, Jordyn allegedly hooked up with Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, and the online backlash was severe from the media and fans. The incident caused Jordyn and Kylie to end their friendship and sent Jordyn to Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook series, Red Table Talk, to defend herself against the masses of online haters throwing shade at her.

Meanwhile, fans can keep up with Larsa, who is still in the good graces of the Kardashian-Jenners, by following her on her Instagram account.