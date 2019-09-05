Heather Locklear’s Daughter, Ava, Posts Steamy Makeout Pic In A Bikini

Ava Sambora is in love and not afraid to flaunt it. The blonde beauty recently posted a picture to Instagram of herself kissing her hunky boyfriend while on a yacht.

The stunning 21-year-old is the daughter of Hollywood actress Heather Locklear and former Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora. The blonde beauty has often been called a spitting image of her mother, who starred in several iconic ’80s shows such as Dynasty, T.J. Hooker, and Melrose Place.

However, the famous daughter is already making a name for herself. The stunner has won modeling contracts with two different swimsuit lines: Baes and Bikinis as well as 138 Water, per Heavy.

It’s easy to see why swimsuit companies would want Ava as their model as she sizzled in the white bikini in a recent post. In the picture, her white bikini bottoms are high cut enough to give the camera a great view of her pert posterior. Her top is a matching color and the set seems to be made of a thick knit material. Ava is posed making out with her hunky boyfriend, and her blonde hair is windblown as she leans into her man.

Meanwhile, boyfriend Tyler Farrar, a Loyola Marymount University student, rocks a pair of light blue swim trunks that play beautifully off the aqua waters of the ocean and clear blue sky.

The loved up snap earned over 4,300 likes and 67 comments.

“#Couplegoals,” gushed a fan, with a heart-eye emoji.

“Cutest duo ever,” echoed another, with a sparkling pink heart.

“Ok wow perfection,” summed up a third.

The pair on a vacation on the glitzy island of Ibiza, in Spain. It is a holiday spot beloved by many celebrities, and recently hosted famous famous like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

It was not the first picture that the blonde beauty had posted from the holiday. A few days earlier, she has uploaded a shot where she stunned in a classic summer dress. The mini dress featured spaghetti straps and added a modern take on the look with boned in cups. The colors, a light blue beneath a trendy white floral pattern, emphasized Ava’s golden tan as well as the azure waters behind her.

Ava completed the look with a couple of gold necklaces and some stacking rings.

The shot earned over 4,400 likes and nearly 60 comments.

“Wow um you’re gorgeous,” wrote a fan, with two heart-eye emoji.

“Wow that Ibiza glow is really shining,” added another, also using the heart-eye emoji.

“Stunning,” concluded a third.