Vanessa Hudgens Booty Shaking In Cowboy Boots Is Steaming Up Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens loves to dance and sing as many fans know from her High School Musical days. However, she’s continued the trend into her adult life and often posts videos of herself singing and dancing around. This week was no different when the actress decided to shake her booty in a sexy outfit on her Instagram story.

In the video, Vanessa is seen wearing a short black dress, which showed off her long, lean legs while at Brooklyn Barge with some friends. Hudgens also wore some sexy black cowboy boots as she strutted her stuff on the street, even lifting her leg and throwing it over the railing to add a little flair.

The Bad Boys for Life star turned around and began to move her hips in the clip, showing off her tiny waist and cleavage in the dress. She paired her dress with a black cardigan over top.

Vanessa wore her long, dark hair parted down the middle and thrown up on top of her head into a messy bun. She also sported a full face of makeup in the clip, which included darkened eyebrows, long lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a dark berry color on her lips.

Hudgens accessorized the look with some gold hoop earrings, a dainty chain around her neck, and a black leather purse, which she carried in her hand as she showed off her impressive dance moves

Meanwhile, Vanessa’s longtime boyfriend, Austin Butler, didn’t seem to be with her in the snap. The couple, who were first linked back in 2011, have been nearly inseparable for nearly a decade now. Recently, Hudgens took to social media to gush over her beau on his 28th birthday.

“To my love, my other half, my constant inspiration and supporter. My best friend. My everything. 28 is going to be [fire emoji]” she wrote.

People Magazine reports that Austin’s birthday celebration came just days after it was announced he would be portraying music icon Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming biopic about the singer.

“I am just profoundly honored that Baz has invited me on this journey with him. It’s an extraordinary privilege. And I just feel so blessed to be working with such singular directors like him and Quentin Tarantino,” Butler told Entertainment Tonight after being cast in the film.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler’s adorable romance by following the pair on their social media accounts.