Marie Osmond Injured On Stage, Posts Update From Her Dressing Room At ‘The Talk’

The 59-year-old star suffered a knee injury while dancing with her brother Donny in their Las Vegas show.

Marie Osmond’s busy new schedule is already proving to be a challenge. The Donny and Marie star injured her knees while performing with her brother, Donny, in their show at the Flamingo in Las Vegas earlier this week, but she still had to fly to Los Angeles to prep for her new stint on the CBS chatfest The Talk.

Osmond, 59, posted a video to Instagram that showed her icing her knees and explaining that she got hurt while dancing with Donny in the Vegas show, which wraps its 11-year residency at the Flamingo Hotel and Casino this fall. The star noted that she was resting in her new dressing room at The Talk, but she would be back in Vegas to perform that night.

It’s clear that the show must go on even with the back and forth treks from Vegas to Los Angeles as Osmond begins her new role on the CBS talk show.

Many alarmed fans took to the comments section of Osmond’s Instagram post to wish her a speedy recovery and remind her to take it easy. A few joked that she should “fire” Donny, her partner on stage for more than 40 years. Other fans added that they are looking forward to seeing Osmond as a regular co-host on The Talk.

Fans can see Marie Osmond talking about her painful injury below.

Osmond begins her permanent stint on The Talk as its milestone 10th season premieres on Monday, Sept. 9. The “Paper Roses” singer told TV Insider that she was excited to join the panel of the Emmy-winning daytime talk show despite her busy concert schedule.

“I’ll be flying back [and forth to Los Angeles], doing The Talk in the morning and [Vegas] shows at night,” Osmond said. “I’m going to be nuts!”

Indeed, with her unexpected knee injury, the back and forth will be even more challenging. But Osmond is a seasoned TV star. The busy mom and grandmother previously starred in the syndicated chatfest Donny & Marie with her famous brother (1998–2000) as well as the Hallmark Channel talk show Marie, which aired from 2012-13.

In addition, Osmond competed on ABC’s Dancing With the Stars back in 2007 on the show’s fifth season. Fans were stunned when Osmond fainted on stage during a live episode of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition.

In one of the most shocking moments ever on the long-running dancing show, Osmond fell to the ground after her samba routine with pro partner Jonathan Roberts, leaving viewers stunned. DWTS host Tom Bergeron quickly cut to a commercial, and after the break a revived Osmond explained that she sometimes faints when she gets winded.

Marie Osmond makes her debut on The Talk on Monday, Sept. 9 on CBS.