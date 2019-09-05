Hannah Brown Says ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Is Making Her ‘Uncomfortable’

The former star of The Bachelorette Hannah Brown revealed that appearing on Dancing with the Stars is making her “uncomfortable” and bringing up past insecurities she thought she had overcome during her years as a beauty pageant contestant.

Brown, who was crowned Miss Alabama USA 2018, revealed that she is a perfectionist and being released from the high expectations she has for herself is a challenge.

“Ballroom dancing is so articulate. Your hips have to be a certain way, legs have to be straight at one time and bent another. I am unfortunately a perfectionist at heart, so it’s really hard to allow myself to not be good. I wanna just be good right off the bat, and that’s not gonna happen,” revealed Brown in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I’ll be honest, this is actually putting me back to a space that is not really comfortable for the new Hannah Brown,” she continued.

The reality star turned ballroom dancer also explained that she experienced so much personal growth since her appearance on The Bachelorette that heading into the ballroom is pushing her back into perfectionist mode and making her insecure about her ability to be successful on the series.

Brown then revealed in the same interview that although she cannot reveal who her professional partner is on the series, she can reveal some details about his personality. The reality star claimed that her partner is passionate and fun, and most of all, tough on her.

The professional partners of the celebrities will be revealed during the first show of the 28th season. Since Dancing with the Stars made its television debut in 2005, the showcasing of the matchups typically occurred before the new season aired.

As the female lead of last season’s The Bachelorette, Brown chose between two men of 30 potential suitors as the series finale came to its epic conclusion. Tyler Cameron came in second place to Jed Wyatt, whose cringeworthy singsong proposal was a first for Bachelorette fans. Brown accepted his proposal. However, it was later revealed that in the first month of their engagement, she learned Wyatt was involved with another woman, Haley Stevens. According to Stevens, Wyatt only went on the show to promote his singing career.

Loading...

After learning the depth of the couple’s relationship and realizing she had been betrayed, Brown broke off her engagement to Wyatt. Then, during the show’s finale episode, Brown came face to face with Cameron for the first time since she sent him home heartbroken from the show’s exotic Greece locale. The couple agreed to meet for a drink. Subsequently, they had several dates before it was revealed that Cameron was also courting model Gigi Hadid. This prompted Brown to call it quits on their budding romance.

Dancing with the Stars airs its debut episode of the new season on Monday, September 16 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.