Fotis Dulos, The Estranged Husband Of Missing Mother Jennifer Dulos, Arrested For The Second Time

Fotis Dulos has been arrested once again for tampering with evidence.

Jennifer Dulos, a 50-year-old Connecticut mother of five, has been missing since May 24. She was last seen dropping her children off at school. Her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, is one of the primary suspects. While this remains a missing person investigation at this point and not a murder investigation, evidence collected recently further suggests that serious physical harm may have come to Jennifer, according to CNN.

On the night that Jennifer disappeared, police found her blood splattered on her garage floor. Fotis and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis were also allegedly captured on video surveillance dropping various bags into dumpsters. The bags were later found to contain Jennifer’s bloodied clothes. The pair were arrested in June and charged with tampering with evidence and interfering with the investigation. They have both pleaded not guilty. Now, Fotis has been arrested once again.

Police now say that they have reason to believe that Jennifer, alive or dead, was in Fotis’ vehicle at some point. Fotis reportedly had the truck cleaned just days after his estranged wife’s disappearance. Some of Fotis’ employees have come forward to claim that he told them to replace the seats on his truck. When they didn’t do so right away, he became angry. Eventually, one employee did replace the seats but secretly kept the old ones in the case that the police would need them. Police later found a blood-like substance that contained Jennifer’s DNA on the seats.

Fotis’ outspoken attorney Norm Pattis responded to the news of his second arrest.

“It sounds like the state is trying to convince itself that Fotis is responsible for Jennifer’s disappearance. When and if the state decides it can prove its case, we will welcome the chance to meet the case in open court. The new warrant speaks of a lying lover and handyman with something to hide. When do we get the chance to question these folks?”

Breaking: Sources say Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of missing mother Jennifer Farber Dulos, has been arrested for another charge of tampering with evidence https://t.co/0e7Kug6CUe — Hartford Courant (@hartfordcourant) September 4, 2019

Loading...

Police also found what they are calling Alibi Scripts in Fotis’ business office. The handwritten notes describe significant time stamps and events from the day that Jennifer disappeared and the day after. The notes were reportedly used by Fotis and Troconis to keep track of their activities as well as when things would have been reported upon in the news. This way, when questioned by the police they would have their story straight.

Prior to her disappearance, Fotis and Jennifer were in a nasty divorce and custody battle.