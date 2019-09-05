Selma Blair Is Bald & Beautiful In L.A. Paparazzi Photos Showing M.S. Treatment

Selma Blair’s hair loss does not come by choice – the Cruel Intentions actress has been facing a brave multiple sclerosis battle, with aggressive treatment that has seen the 47-year-old completely lose her hair. While Selma would likely give her left arm to have her sickness vanish in an instant, there’s no denying that the star’s bald look is being pulled off remarkably well.

Photos obtained by The Daily Mail today showed Selma out and about in Los Angeles, California on Wednesday. As the newspaper reports, the actress has recently completed two months’ worth of treatment for her condition. The star may have been showing her touch-and-go health by virtue of her bald state, but she wasn’t holding back on the giant reminder that a beautiful face like hers shines with or without hair.

Selma was photographed looking low-key and casual in a striped black-and-white T-shirt paired with loose gray sweatpants cutting off at the ankle. The star appeared to have embraced the fuss-free look with vigor, although trendy white sneakers, aviator shades, and a canvas shoulder bag ensured she was stylishly accessorized. Selma was seen smiling in one photo – given what the star has been through, fans likely found this image the most heart-warming.

Selma has been bravely documenting her battle against the auto-immune disease on social media. The star debuted her bald look on Instagram with all the support in the world. The above bikini snap of Selma in her bald state even received a comment from singer Miley Cyrus.

As The Daily Mail reports, Selma recently took to social media with words that thanked fans for their support, although the post showed a clear struggle from within.

“I still get overwhelmed in the chaos of the dark. And I am so deeply moved at how many people called or wrote or left comments after my last post. The old me was ashamed. Ashamed to be so transparent with vulnerability or fear. And I wanted to delete the image. The heart bruised words,” Selma said.

Loading...

An Instagram update made three days ago showed the star reflecting on her situation from a macro perspective.

“I have lived lifetimes. Different lives altogether. Almost unrecognizable to me. I grew older. I saw it happen. The receding. Of another way. And in the fog, where I sit back with the rocks, watching… it is clear. Fade on,” she captioned her image.

Fans are likely wishing Selma all the best.