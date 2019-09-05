Christie Brinkley’s Daughter, Sailor Brinkley Cook, Sizzles In Tight Red Dress

Supermodel Christie Brinkley’s daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook certainly inherited her mother’s flawless genes — and her ability to slay in front of the camera. Though Sailor only has about 150,000 Instagram followers compared to her mother’s 527,000, the blonde bombshell is constantly getting more fans as she experiences more and more success in the modelling industry.

Recently, Sailor attended an event in New York City, and she shared a triple Instagram update of her look with her eager followers. For the evening, Sailor decided to paint the town red, as she stated in her caption, by going for an all red look. She rocked a red dress that made her body look flawless. The dress had a high neckline but the form-fitting silhouette flaunted Sailor’s curves. The sleeves had volume near her elbows to add a bit of visual interest, and a ruched detail at her hip to enhance her curves. In the three snaps she shared, the city skyline was visible behind her.

All the shots Sailor shared were cropped near her hips, hiding her legs from the camera’s view. However, full body shots from the red carpet at the event highlight the fact that Sailor’s dress was a mini dress that flaunted her toned legs.

The dress was crafted from a silky, shiny material that looked stunning against Sailor’s skin and blonde hair. She kept her makeup simple, opting for a pop of color with a bright red lip.

Her followers loved the shot, and the update received over 2,100 likes. Many of her fans weighed in on the look in the comments and seemed to think that Sailor looked gorgeous for the event.

“You are an absolute gem. Looking absolutely stunning in red!” one fan said.

Another follower sang Sailor’s praises and left a long comment that complimented both her beauty and her overall outlook on life.

“Just stunning!! You ARE the most beautiful (inside and out) person.model out there!! Seriously, there is something very special about you. You have a kind and loving soul and you can see and appreciate all the beauty surrounding us… all of these things “fill you up,” and then turns on this “light” inside of you which you then, thankfully, share with us and the world!!! By the way, you share this lovely trait with your beautiful sister and mother.”

Several other followers were so taken by Sailor’s beauty in the shots that they simply left a string of emoji in the comments section rather than articulating their thoughts.