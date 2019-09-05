Candace Cameron Bure Posts Rare Family Photo With Her Real-Life Kids As They Hit Disneyland

The 'Fuller House' star spent the day at the California theme park with her three children and friends.

Candace Cameron Bure has a full house at the House of Mouse. The Fuller House star, 43, spent the day at the happiest place on earth with her supersized squad. Candace posed for a snap at Disneyland with her kids, Natasha, 21, Lev, 19, and Maksim, 17, all of whom she shares with husband Valerie Bure.

The Fuller House star wore fringed jean shorts, leopard-print sneakers and an oversized hat as she smiled with her family near the Grizzly River Run ride at the famed California theme park.

Many fans commented on the Instagram post to say how young Candace looks, noting that she looks more like her kids’ sister than their mom.

Followers of the famous family know that Candace married Russian hockey player Val Bure in 1996 after meeting him through her Full House co-star Dave Coulier.

“Val had just come from Moscow, Russia and it turned out he would watch Full House to learn English,” Candace told Today.

Two years later they welcomed first child, Natasha, who is a dead ringer for her famous mom. Natasha, who once competed on the NBC talent show The Voice and was picked for Adam Levine’s team, has also appeared in some of her mom’s Hallmark Channel holiday movies as well as the big-screen flick Faith, Hope & Love, according to Good Housekeeping.

In 2000, second child Lev Valerievich Bure was born, and he followed in his dad’s path as a hockey player. Two years later, youngest son Maksim was born. He’s also a hockey player and the tallest kid in the clan.

Fans can see Candace Cameron Bure’s family in her Disneyland photo below.

A love for Disneyland clearly runs in the Fuller House family. Cameron Bure’s TV uncle, John Stamos (Uncle Jesse on the show), is a superfan of the Anaheim, California, theme park and frequents it with his wife, Caitlin McHugh, and their toddler son, Billy.

Stamos even proposed to McHugh at Disneyland in late 2017. The savvy sitcom star got help from some friends to create a video filled with romantic moments from Disney and Pixar movies. The custom clip ended with Sebastian from The Little Mermaid urging Stamos to “just ask the girl.”

The Stamos’ have also hit up Walt Disney World in Orlando, and last year the Netflix star hosted the Candlelight Procession at the Orlando theme park during the holidays, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Fuller House returns to Netflix for its fifth and final season later this year.