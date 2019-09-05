Gabrielle Union Looks Smoking Hot In Yellow Romper

Actress and America’s Got Talent judge Gabrielle Union has taken to showing off the outfits that she wears on America’s Got Talent every night to her 13.9 million Instagram followers. Though her sizzling selfies are a great way to engage with fans and create some buzz for the reality show, another reason she has taken to flaunting her ensembles is because she’s rocking looks from her very own collection.

Union has partnered with the brand New York & Company to release several collections, as Essence reported. Many of the looks she helps to design are looks that she herself loves, and she has been proving that by rocking quite a few pieces on stage as a judge.

The latest look she wore was a pale yellow romper with several interesting details that draw the eye. The bodice had a wrapped style that highlighted her physique, and a simple strapless neckline that left plenty of skin on display. A ruffled detail stretched over one shoulder, adding visual interest to the neckline. Union’s toned arms were highlighted in the look, as were her insane legs, since the romper was a short length. A bow detail at the waist was visible in the dressing room mirror, and the overall look was fun, flirty and feminine.

Union had her hair pulled up in an up-do in order to highlight the interesting neckline of the piece, and to allow the ruffle detail to make a style statement.

Union spoke with Essence about the collaboration last month, and shared a bit of insight about the design process. It turns out the actress is far more involved in the actual creation of the collection than many may think.

“I work with an incredible team at New York & Company. It all stems from what I’ll want to be wearing in the coming months. Then we pick colors, fabrics and try the pieces to see how they fit on real people. I’m all about fit. Our design meetings last hours, and they sometimes include tequila — I swear it gets the creativity going.”

Union’s fans loved the series of shots showcasing the romper, and the post received over 53,000 likes within just ten hours.

Fellow actress DeWanda Wise commented “she’s reeeal cyute though!!!”

“Yellow was made for you,” another fan stated.

Union also mentioned in the caption that the romper she rocked in the post was actually a limited edition, with only 250 total created. Fans who fell in love with the look in the post or on the show will want to snatch their very own up quickly if they want one.