Abby Dowse Bursts Out Of Neon Green Bikini & Sets Instagram On Fire

Blonde bombshell Abby Dowse is constantly setting Instagram on fire with the sizzling selfies she shares that showcase her curvaceous physique. Her most recent upload is no different. In fact, the latest snap she shared for her eager followers to drool over was a close-up of her dangerous curves.

In her most recent post, Dowse shared a picture of herself in a tiny neon green bikini that left very little to the imagination. The swimsuit top was a standard triangle style, with two tiny patches to cover certain areas connected with very thin strings. The top wasn’t exactly full coverage, and Dowse’s ample assets were absolutely bursting out of the cups. She drew even more attention to her cleavage in the shot by layering several silver necklaces with eye-catching pendants that hung between the cups and went down her chest to her toned abdomen.

The bottoms were likewise skimpy, with a small patch of fabric covering NSFW areas and two very thing strings making up both sides. The string sides stretched high on her hips, leaving plenty of skin exposed. The vibrant hue of the bikini popped against her super tanned skin and the whole shot had a major summery vibe. She cropped the picture at her neck and at the tops of her thighs so the entire focus was on her insane physique.

Dowse layered on a thin white cover-up to complete the look. Her fans went absolutely crazy over the sizzling shot. The selfie received over 10,800 likes within just three hours as fans were tantalized by her curves.

The blonde bombshell made sure to tag the brand that created the scandalous swimsuit in the caption of her post, Oh Polly, in case any of her fans wanted to pick one up for themselves. She also called it an ideal bikini for sun tanning, presumably because the suit is so skimpy that it leaves no awkward tan lines.

Dowse’s fans made sure to let her know how incredible she looked in the comments section of the post.

“Body goals everyday,” one fan commented.

Loading...

Another fan said, “body always looks insane in these tanning bikinis.”

“Still in awe of that tan and those curves,” another follower commented.

Fans who want to see even more of Dowse’s dangerous curves in skimpy bikinis should make sure they’re following her on Instagram. Not only does she frequently post sizzling selfies, but she also has an entire Instagram Story highlight dedicated solely to selfies and short videos of herself in bikinis that she has taken throughout the year.